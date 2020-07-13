Rapper Talib Kweli Becomes First Major Artist to Launch Album Via Patreon

Veteran rapper and activist Talib Kweli announced today that he will be launching his new album, “Cultural Currency,” via the independent subscription service, Patreon. While artists like Kimbra and Ani DiFranco have released songs through the service, Kweli is the first major artist to use it for a full album.

While details on the album itself were scant, the Patreon plans are spelled out in detail on https://www.patreon.com/TalibKweli. Fans will be able to choose from 1 of 3 tiers to subscribe to, ranging in price from $5/month to $25/ month, each with a unique set of benefits that can include:

Exclusive first access to “Cultural Currency,” with a new track dropping every month for 12 months

A monthly unreleased track/video from unspecified “hip-hop legends” curated by Kweli

Access to a “Patreon Only Discord” to connect with Talib and his crew

Exclusive stickers, signed vinyl albums, live Q&As and even a shout-out on his Patron-only “Vibrate Higher” talk show (which is available in the $10 and $25 level)

Of the partnership, Kweli said, “I am considered an underground rapper. My lyrics critique the status quo. On paper, I was not supposed to be a successful artist. I succeeded in spite of the odds because I was always able to go around the industry and connect with my fans directly. When the music industry told me no, I built an industry around myself. Working with Patreon is the next step in this evolution. Patreon was created by artists for artists. I am proud to be born who I am, but my chosen tribe consists of artists and people who love art. Sharing my art on Patreon allows me to connect with my tribe in amazing and innovative ways. ”

Patreon is a creator-founded subscription platform that lets artists create their own unique membership offers and control the price of their art via a direct relationship with their fans.