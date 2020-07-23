TalentX Entertainment Inks Joint Venture With Warner Records

Digital talent management firm TalentX Entertainment has forged a partnership with Warner Records to create TalentX Records, which it claims is the first social media creative partner firm to enter into a joint venture with a record label. Josh Richards will be the first artist to sign a recording contract with TalentX/Warner Records.

“TalentX are at the forefront of the social media revolution, particularly with the early discovery of breakout talent,” said Aaron Bay-Schuck, co-Chairman and CEO of Warner Records. “Warren and the TalentX team are true forward thinkers, have incredible instincts, and amazing relationships along with a wealth of experience. I, alongside Tom and our entire team, am excited to partner with them and take these artists – beginning with the great Josh Richards – to the next level.”

TalentX also has inked deals with Sony/ATV Music Publishing, Sound Factory, Ozone Entertainment, and gaming company ReKTGlobal. Gavin Rudolph is head of the company’s music division.

“TikTok is the next-generation talent incubator that will shape culture more than people realize. Think Shawn Mendes on Vine in 2012 or Justin Bieber on YouTube in 2007. TikTok will do that many times over, and TalentX Records will be at the forefront – developing talent and launching careers,” says TalentX CEO Warren Lentz. “With a global reach, visionary leadership, and an artist list that includes A-listers from Dua Lipa to The Black Keys, we’re thrilled to be partnering with Aaron Bay-Schuck, Tom Corson, and the entire Warner Records team, as they are a perfect fit for this monumental move.”

Richards has racked up nearly 20 million TikTok followers, powered by the single “Still Softish.”