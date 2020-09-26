SZA to Perform ‘Drew Barrymore’ on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’

In a near-perfect twist of fate, SZA will perform her hit track “Drew Barrymore” on the actor’s new daytime talk show on Oct. 1. Following the performance, the artist will sit down with the host for an interview on “The Drew Barrymore Show” on CBS.

The music video for “Drew Barrymore,” from SZA’s 2017 breakout album “Ctrl,” even featured a brief cameo from the actor.

The artist’s first studio album included 14 songs that depart from traditional R&B leanings. With all 14 tracks co-written by SZA, “Ctrl” featured guest appearances from Travis Scott, Kendrick Lamar, James Fauntleroy and Isaiah Rashad.

SZA most recently released “Hit Different,” her first standalone single since “Ctrl.” The track, produced by The Neptunes and featuring Ty Dolla $ign, was released with a self-directed music video including choreography performed in a junkyard and on haystacks.

The release of “Hit Different” comes after two soundtrack collaborations from SZA, one with Justin Timberlake (“The Other Side” from “Trolls World Tour”) and the other with Kendrick Lamar (“All the Stars” from “Black Panther”). The artist has yet to release details on her next album.

“The Drew Barrymore Show” launched on Sept. 14 with a “Charlie’s Angels” reunion, featuring Cameron Diaz and Lucy Liu. “It’s a giant undertaking,” Barrymore said on hosting the show. “Everyone kept telling me that if you want to get it right, you have to apply yourself to everything all the time. And I do care about the details.”

Other than SZA, upcoming guests on the show include Julianne Moore, Bethenny Frankel, Nicole Richie and Jason Sudeikis.

Watch the music video for “Drew Barrymore” below.