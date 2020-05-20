Swae Lee, Haim, Ari Lennox to Perform, Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir to Speak on Levi’s 501 Day Livestream

Swae Lee, Ari Lennox, Haim, Mahalia, Raja Kumari, G Flip and Se So Neon will perform and Grateful Dead cofounder Bob Weir will be interviewed on Levi’s annual “501 Day” — taking place May 20 (today) via livestream starting at 10 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m. PT.

Along with the performances, the day will also include conversations, “DIY denim personalization sessions” with in-house tailors, and a peek into the Levi’s archives chronicling the history of the 501 blue jean.

“Through ‘Levi’s 501 Live,’ we learned just how many of our fans want to tune into seeing their favorite performers at-home in an intimate setting and we wanted to bring to life an even greater experience with a full line-up to celebrate the storied 501,” says Jennifer Sey, CMO of Levi Strauss & Co. Global Brands.

The day will also feature:

DIY how-tos with Lily Aldridge, Leo Mahalo & ZHC, and Vanness Wu.

Highsnobiety’s Jian DeLeon in conversation with Tremaine Emory and Samuel Trotman discussing the cultural impact of the 501.

In conversation with Bob Weir and friends, covering the history of Music, San Francisco, and Levi’s during the 60s and 70s.

Exclusive launch of Levi’s® x Golf in collaboration with Tyler, the Creator’s Golf Wang.

And more.

LEVI’S 501 DAY LIVE LINEUP — MAY 20, 2020 BEGINNING AT 7:00AM PST