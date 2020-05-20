Swae Lee, Haim, Ari Lennox to Perform, Grateful Dead’s Bob Weir to Speak on Levi’s 501 Day Livestream

Swae Lee, Ari Lennox, Haim, Mahalia, Raja Kumari, G Flip and Se So Neon will perform and Grateful Dead cofounder Bob Weir will be interviewed on Levi’s annual “501 Day” — taking place May 20 (today) via livestream starting at 10 a.m. ET/ 7 a.m. PT.
Along with the performances, the day will also include conversations, “DIY denim personalization sessions” with in-house tailors, and a peek into the Levi’s archives chronicling the history of the 501 blue jean.
“Through ‘Levi’s 501 Live,’ we learned just how many of our fans want to tune into seeing their favorite performers at-home in an intimate setting and we wanted to bring to life an even greater experience with a full line-up to celebrate the storied 501,” says Jennifer Sey, CMO of Levi Strauss & Co. Global Brands.
The day will also feature:
- DIY how-tos with Lily Aldridge, Leo Mahalo & ZHC, and Vanness Wu.
- Highsnobiety’s Jian DeLeon in conversation with Tremaine Emory and Samuel Trotman discussing the cultural impact of the 501.
- In conversation with Bob Weir and friends, covering the history of Music, San Francisco, and Levi’s during the 60s and 70s.
- Exclusive launch of Levi’s® x Golf in collaboration with Tyler, the Creator’s Golf Wang.
And more.
LEVI’S 501 DAY LIVE LINEUP — MAY 20, 2020 BEGINNING AT 7:00AM PST
- 7:00AM PST — 501 Documentary
- 8:01AM PST — 5:01 Live Performance by Mahalia
- 9:00AM PST — Levi’s 501 Archives Tour with Tracey Panek (Levi Strauss & Co. Historian) & Paul O’Neill (Levi’s Vintage Clothing Head Designer)
- 10:00AM PST — Levi’s 501 Day x GOLF Collaboration Drop
- 11:00AM PST — Highsnobiety’s Jian DeLeon in conversation with Tremaine Emory & Samuel Trotman
- 12:00PM PST — Ari Lennox in conversation with Jen Sey
- 1:00PM PST — 5:01 Live Performance by Ari Lennox
- 2:00PM PST — DIY session with Lily Aldridge
- 3:00PM PST — DIY with Leo Mahalo and ZHC
- 4:00PM PST — In conversation with Bob Weir and friends.
- 5:01PM PST — 5:01 Live Performance by HAIM
- 6:00PM PST — 5:01 Live Performance by Swae Lee
- 7:00PM PST — DIY session with Vanness Wu
- 8:00PM PST — 5:01 Live Performance by Raja Kumari
- 9:00PM PST — 5:01 Live Performance by G Flip
- 10:00PM PST — 5:01 Live Performance by Se So Neon