Suzanne Vega to Play Two Livestreamed Concerts From New York’s Blue Note Jazz Club

In celebration of her career-spanning new album, “An Evening of New York Songs and Stories,” Suzanne Vega will play two globally livestreamed concerts from New York City’s iconic Blue Note Jazz Club in Greenwich Village. The first will go live on October 7 at 9 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time for North American fans and the second will go live on October 8 at 3 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, to accommodate U.K. and European audiences.

In a gesture of support for the independent live music industry — which has been devastated by the pandemic’s lockdown and, via the “Save Our Stages” act before Congress, has appealed for $10 billion in federal aid — Vega has partnered on the shows with more than 70 independent venues and promoters in the United States and additional promoters and major festivals in Europe. (Head here for ticket info.)

The Blue Note has been presenting livestreamed concerts for several months since the lockdown began — upcoming shows include the John Scofield Trio tonight (Friday, Sept. 11), Michel Camilo Saturday, the Bill Frisell Trio on the 18th and more — see the schedule here.

The full-band set will feature the album’s New York-centric repertoire, honoring Vega’s long musical relationship with her hometown. She will be joined on the Blue Note stage by longtime guitarist Gerry Leonard, bassist Jeff Allen and keyboardist Jason Hart.