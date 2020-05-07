‘Supalonely’ Singer BENEE Signs With Sony/ATV Music Publishing

Twenty-year-old New Zealander Stella Rose Bennett — professionally known as BENEE — has signed with Sony/ATV Music Publishing to a worldwide deal. The singer’s smash hit “Supalonely,” which has been described as a “quarantine anthem,” is at No. 10 on the Spotify Global charts with over 131 million streams. On U.S. radio, the song featuring Gus Dapperton is at No. 20 at Top 40 and has accrued more than 22,000 spins across multiple formats, according to Mediabase.

Fittingly, BENEE’s signing was executed virtually.

The song was co-written by Jenna Andrews last summer. In a recent interview with Variety, Andrews noted: “It’s not like we could have predicted a global pandemic. Obviously it’s a crazy time in the world, so it’s a light in a dark time.”

BENEE is signed to Republic Records, a division of Universal Music Group, and in June 2019, released her debut EP, “FIRE ON MARZZ.” She went on to win multiple music awards in her home country.

Said Sony/ATV chairman and CEO Jon Platt called BENEE is “a gifted young songwriter and artist, who has proven how powerful music can be as a unifier and healer.” A&R director Samantha Reas described her as “an absolute force to be reckoned with.”

Said BENEE: “This past year has been insane journey for me, and I’m so happy to have added Sam, Jon and the worldwide team at Sony/ATV to my crew. I’m excited to be working with all of them, they totally understand me as an artist – I think we’re going to do awesome things together!”

As the world’s largest music publisher. Sony/ATV is home to more than three million copyrights including hits by Frank Sinatra, the Beatles, Ed Sheeran and Sia. Sony/ATV was ASCAP’s 2019 publisher of the year for pop.