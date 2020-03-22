Sunday’s Music Live-Streams: Katie Couric (!), Evanescence, Miguel, Bastillo, Alex Aiono

Newly announced music performance live-streams added for Sunday include Evanescence, Miguel, Bastille, Alex Aiono … and, believe it or not, a piano performance by news anchor Katie Couric.
Those five web mini-concerts are all late additions to the Sunday schedule sponsored by Global Citizen as part of the “Together at Home” series. All will take place on the artists’ Instagram Live pages. Couric will perform at 2, Evanescence at 3, Bastille at 4, Miguel at 4:30 and Aiono at 6 — all eastern time.
Sunday also has a plethora of promising, previously announced performances. The most packed stream will have Lucius and Courtney Barnett puting on a living room concert with contributions piped in from Sheryl Crow, Fred Armisen, Jonathan Wilson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King and Bedouine. This exceptional lineup is soliciting donations for Oxfam’s Covid-19 Relief Fund, with the show starting at 6 p.m ET, 3 PT.
Country fans in particular have a lot to look forward to. Sunday night, “American Idol” alumna Gabby Barrett, whose “I Hope” just entered the top 10, will do her own live-stream. Chris Janson and Chris Young have their own shows as well on Sunday.
Others on deck for Sunday include Diplo (who has scheduled a lot of activity in the coming days), Anthony Hamilton, Erin McKeown, Vanessa Hamilton and a special program with famed rock photographer Danny Clinch.
Here are our updated listings for the coming days:
SUNDAY, MARCH 22
Katie Couric
2 p.m. ET, 11 PT
(via Instagram Live)
Evanescence
3 p.m. ET, noon PT
(via Instagram Live)
Miguel
(via Instagram Live)
4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 PT
Lucius and Courtney Barnett, with guests Nathaniel Rateliff, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Fred Armisen, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King, Bedouine, Jonathan Wilson
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT
(via Instagram Live, asking for donations for Oxfam’s Covid-19 Relief Fund)
click here
Gabby Barrett
8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 PT
(via Instagram and Facebook)
click here
Bastille
4 p.m ET, 1 PT
(via Instagram Live)
Alex Aiono
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT
(via Instagram Live)
Chris Janson
7 p.m. ET, 4 PT
(via Instagram)
click here
Anthony Hamilton
5 p.m. ET /2 PT
(via Instagram, part of Global Citizen “Together at Home” series)
@anthonyhamiltonoffcial on Instagram
Diplo/Major Lazer DJ set
4 p.m. ET, 1 PT
(via YouTube)
access here
Chris Young
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube)
click here or here
“Shut In and Sing”: with Erin McKeown, Oliver the Crow, Robby Hecht, Lisa Ferraro, Dan Navarro and Matt the Electrician
noon ET, 9 a.m. PT
180 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt
access here
Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)
(via Instagram)
access here
Danny Clinch: “Behind the Lens”
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(rock photographer, via Instagram)
Ron Gallo “Jazz Wakeup”
10:47 a.m. ET, 7:47 PT
(via Instagram, @rongallo)
no.stress (Paul Horton of Alabama Shakes)
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(via Instagram, @no.s.t.r.e.s.s.)
Destructo: “Sunrise Sermon” DJ set
8:50 a.m. ET, 5:50 a.m PT
(via Twitch and Facebook)
click here
Steve Nieve
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(daily, 30 mins., “peaceful piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, via Facebook and Instagram)
access on Facebook
Larkin Poe
5:30 ET, 2:30 PT
(via StageIt, benefit for crew)
Darin and Brooke Aldridge
8 p.m ET, 5 PT
(via Facebook Live)
Ben Gibbard
7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT
(daily show, 30-60 minutes, via YouTube)
Steve Nieve
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(daily, 30 mins., “peaceful piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, via Facebook and Instagram)
access on Facebook
MONDAY, MARCH 23
Brandy Clark
3 p.m. ET, noon PT
(via Global Citizen, part of “Together at Home” series)
access here
Garth Brooks with Trisha Yearwood
7 p.m. ET, 4 PT
(via Facebook Live and the Garth Channel on SiriusXM)
“Hats Off to the ’80s and ’90s: The Music Continues”: with Tim Rushlow, Wade Hayes, Bryan White, T. Graham Brown, David Frizzell, Ronnie McDowell, Lulu Roman and Tim Atwood
5-7 p.m. ET, 2-5 PT
(via RFD-TV, the Heartland Network and artists’ Facebook pages)
click here
Hot Club of Los Angeles
midnight-2 a.m. ET, 9-11 PT
(every Monday, via YouTube, Facebook and Instagram)
click here
JP Cooper
3 p.m. ET, noon PT
(via Instagram)
access here
Walker County
7 p.m. ET, 4 PT
(via Facebook)
click here
Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)
(via Instagram)
access here
Rhett Miller
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(via StageIt)
TUESDAY, MARCH 24
Diplo/Ronatronix DJ set
10 p.m. ET, 7 PT
(via YouTube)
access here
Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)
(via Instagram)
access here
George Shingleton
8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 PT
(every Tuesday, via Facebook)
click here
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25
Appalachian Road Show
9 p.m. ET / 6 PT
(via Station Inn TV and Station Inn Facebook)
click here
Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)
(via Instagram)
access here
Robyn Hitchcock
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT
(via StageIt)
The War & Treaty
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(via StageIt)
THURSDAY, MARCH 26
Diplo: “The Thomas Wesley Show” (country-based DJ set)
10 p.m. ET, 7 PT
(via YouTube and Instagram)
access here
Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)
(via Instagram)
access here
Shannon McNally
10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 PT
(via StageIt)
PREVIOUS (many of these live shows are archived for ongoing viewing):
Grand Ole Opry: with Vince Gill, Brad Paisley and Marty Stuart
8 p.m. ET / 5 PT
(via Circle All Access on Facebook or Circle Access TV)
click here
Jewel
8 p.m. ET, 5 PT
via Facebook and Instagram
access here
“Shut In and Sing”: with Jill Sobule, Emily Scott Robinson, Anthony D’Amato, Chance McCoy
8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt)
access here
Ron Gallo
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(via Instagram, @rongallo)
Jameson Rogers
8 p.m. ET, 5 PT
(via Instagram)
access here
Randall King
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(via Facebook)
click here
Lauren Jenkins
8:30 ET, 5:30 PT
(ticketed, via StageIt)
access here
Rufus Wainwright
1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT
(via Instagram)
Lindsey Stirling
3 p.m. ET., noon PT
(via Instagram)
Juanes
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(via Instagram)
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT
(via Mendes’ Instagram page)
click here
Hozier
3 p.m. ET, noon PT
(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)
click here
OneRepublic
4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT
(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)
click here
Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn
7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT
(via Facebook Live)
access here
Ultra Virtual Audio Festival: Major Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond
5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT
(requires satellite subscription, via SiriusXM)
access here
Julianne Hough
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)
click here
Third Man Public Access: Teddy and the Rough Bears
1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT
(via YouTube)
click here
Kassi Ashton
noon ET, 9 a.m. PT
(via Instagram)
access here
“Shut In and Sing”: with Anne Heaton, Mary Bragg, Becky Warren, Mark Erelli
8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt)
access here
Matt Stell w/ Chris Bandi & Ray Fulcher
8:30 ET, 5:30 PT
(via Instagram)
access here
Bloodshot Records’ “Virtual Day Party”: with the Waco Brothers, Vandoliers, Zach Schidt, Jason Hawk Harris, Sarah Shook, Rookie, Big Cedar Fever
3-10 p.m. ET, noon-7 PT
(recreates day party the label had planned for SXSW; via Facebook)
access here
Chevel Shepherd
8 p.m. ET, 5 PT
(via Facebook)
click here
Temecula Road
8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(via Facebook)
access here
Whiskey Jam’s “Risky Jam”: with Hardy, Devin Dawson, Lauren Alaina, Tennessee Titans player Taylor Lewan
10 p.m. ET, 7 PT
(via Instagram)
click here
Sofi Tukker
1 p.m. ET. 10 a.m. PT
(DJ sets every day, via Facebook and Instagram)
access on Facebook
“Til Further Notice”: with Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Paul Cauthen, Margo Price & Jeremy Ivey, Randy Houser, David Ramirez, Tre Burt, Ian Ferguson, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Sunny War
7-midnight ET, 4-9 p.m. PT
(free via multiple sites, including Facebook)
access on the Luck Reunion site or Facebook
Niall Horan
4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT
(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)
click here
Common
5:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. PT
(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)
click here
Brad Paisley
6 p.m. ET / 3 PT
(via Facebook, taking requests via text at 615-235-5921)
click here
Indigo Girls
6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT
(via Facebook live)
click here for access
Kalie Shorr
9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT
($5.99, via Key)
access here
Ashley McBryde
3:30 ET, 12:30 PT
(via Facebook)
access here
Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol
3 p.m. GMT
(taking requests, via Snow Patrol’s Instagram)
access here
Michael Ray
7 p.m. ET / 6 PT
(via Instagram)
click here
“Shut In and Sing”: with Grant-Lee Phillips, Natalia Zukerman, Kirby Brown, Edie Carey
8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt)
access here
“Americana Highways”: with Janiva Magness, Aloud, Nathan Kalish, Nathan Bell
8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(via Facebook)
access here
Rachel Wammack
5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT
(via Instagram)
access here
Tyler Booth
7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. PT
(via Facebook)
access here
Riley Green
8 p.m. ET / 5 PT
via Instagram
click here
Keith Urban
home solo concert with audience of one (Nicole Kidman)
watch here
Cecile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner
via Facebook Live and Instagram
for access, click here
30 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt
click Stage It
Mitchell Tenpenny (Guest on “Risky Jam”)
free, via Instagram
access on Instagram
Jordan Davis
free, via Facebook and Instagram
access here
Portugal. The Man
free, “a few songs,” via Chipotle’s Instagram
access here