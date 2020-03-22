Sunday’s Music Live-Streams: Katie Couric (!), Evanescence, Miguel, Bastillo, Alex Aiono

Newly announced music performance live-streams added for Sunday include Evanescence, Miguel, Bastille, Alex Aiono … and, believe it or not, a piano performance by news anchor Katie Couric.

Those five web mini-concerts are all late additions to the Sunday schedule sponsored by Global Citizen as part of the “Together at Home” series. All will take place on the artists’ Instagram Live pages. Couric will perform at 2, Evanescence at 3, Bastille at 4, Miguel at 4:30 and Aiono at 6 — all eastern time.

Sunday also has a plethora of promising, previously announced performances. The most packed stream will have Lucius and Courtney Barnett puting on a living room concert with contributions piped in from Sheryl Crow, Fred Armisen, Jonathan Wilson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King and Bedouine. This exceptional lineup is soliciting donations for Oxfam’s Covid-19 Relief Fund, with the show starting at 6 p.m ET, 3 PT.

Country fans in particular have a lot to look forward to. Sunday night, “American Idol” alumna Gabby Barrett, whose “I Hope” just entered the top 10, will do her own live-stream. Chris Janson and Chris Young have their own shows as well on Sunday.

Others on deck for Sunday include Diplo (who has scheduled a lot of activity in the coming days), Anthony Hamilton, Erin McKeown, Vanessa Hamilton and a special program with famed rock photographer Danny Clinch.

Here are our updated listings for the coming days:

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

Katie Couric

2 p.m. ET, 11 PT

(via Instagram Live)

Evanescence

3 p.m. ET, noon PT

(via Instagram Live)

Miguel

(via Instagram Live)

4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 PT

Lucius and Courtney Barnett, with guests Nathaniel Rateliff, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Fred Armisen, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King, Bedouine, Jonathan Wilson

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(via Instagram Live, asking for donations for Oxfam’s Covid-19 Relief Fund)

click here

Gabby Barrett

8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 PT

(via Instagram and Facebook)

click here

Bastille

4 p.m ET, 1 PT

(via Instagram Live)

Alex Aiono

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(via Instagram Live)

Chris Janson

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via Instagram)

click here

Anthony Hamilton

5 p.m. ET /2 PT

(via Instagram, part of Global Citizen “Together at Home” series)

@anthonyhamiltonoffcial on Instagram

Diplo/Major Lazer DJ set

4 p.m. ET, 1 PT

(via YouTube)

access here

Chris Young

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube)

click here or here

“Shut In and Sing”: with Erin McKeown, Oliver the Crow, Robby Hecht, Lisa Ferraro, Dan Navarro and Matt the Electrician

noon ET, 9 a.m. PT

180 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt

access here

Vanessa Carlton

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)

(via Instagram)

access here

Danny Clinch: “Behind the Lens”

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(rock photographer, via Instagram)

Ron Gallo “Jazz Wakeup”

10:47 a.m. ET, 7:47 PT

(via Instagram, @rongallo)

no.stress (Paul Horton of Alabama Shakes)

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(via Instagram, @no.s.t.r.e.s.s.)

Destructo: “Sunrise Sermon” DJ set

8:50 a.m. ET, 5:50 a.m PT

(via Twitch and Facebook)

click here

Steve Nieve

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(daily, 30 mins., “peaceful piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, via Facebook and Instagram)

access on Facebook

Larkin Poe

5:30 ET, 2:30 PT

(via StageIt, benefit for crew)

Darin and Brooke Aldridge

8 p.m ET, 5 PT

(via Facebook Live)

Ben Gibbard

7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT

(daily show, 30-60 minutes, via YouTube)

Steve Nieve

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(daily, 30 mins., “peaceful piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, via Facebook and Instagram)

access on Facebook

MONDAY, MARCH 23

Brandy Clark

3 p.m. ET, noon PT

(via Global Citizen, part of “Together at Home” series)

access here

Garth Brooks with Trisha Yearwood

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via Facebook Live and the Garth Channel on SiriusXM)

“Hats Off to the ’80s and ’90s: The Music Continues”: with Tim Rushlow, Wade Hayes, Bryan White, T. Graham Brown, David Frizzell, Ronnie McDowell, Lulu Roman and Tim Atwood

5-7 p.m. ET, 2-5 PT

(via RFD-TV, the Heartland Network and artists’ Facebook pages)

click here

Hot Club of Los Angeles

midnight-2 a.m. ET, 9-11 PT

(every Monday, via YouTube, Facebook and Instagram)

click here

JP Cooper

3 p.m. ET, noon PT

(via Instagram)

access here

Walker County

7 p.m. ET, 4 PT

(via Facebook)

click here

Vanessa Carlton

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)

(via Instagram)

access here

Rhett Miller

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via StageIt)

TUESDAY, MARCH 24

Diplo/Ronatronix DJ set

10 p.m. ET, 7 PT

(via YouTube)

access here

Vanessa Carlton

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)

(via Instagram)

access here

George Shingleton

8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 PT

(every Tuesday, via Facebook)

click here

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Appalachian Road Show

9 p.m. ET / 6 PT

(via Station Inn TV and Station Inn Facebook)

click here

Vanessa Carlton

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)

(via Instagram)

access here

Robyn Hitchcock

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(via StageIt)

The War & Treaty

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via StageIt)

THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Diplo: “The Thomas Wesley Show” (country-based DJ set)

10 p.m. ET, 7 PT

(via YouTube and Instagram)

access here

Vanessa Carlton

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)

(via Instagram)

access here

Shannon McNally

10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 PT

(via StageIt)

PREVIOUS (many of these live shows are archived for ongoing viewing):

Grand Ole Opry: with Vince Gill, Brad Paisley and Marty Stuart

8 p.m. ET / 5 PT

(via Circle All Access on Facebook or Circle Access TV)

click here

Jewel

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

via Facebook and Instagram

access here

“Shut In and Sing”: with Jill Sobule, Emily Scott Robinson, Anthony D’Amato, Chance McCoy

8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt)

access here

Ron Gallo

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via Instagram, @rongallo)

Jameson Rogers

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via Instagram)

access here

Randall King

9 p.m. ET, 6 PT

(via Facebook)

click here

Lauren Jenkins

8:30 ET, 5:30 PT

(ticketed, via StageIt)

access here

Rufus Wainwright

1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT

(via Instagram)

Lindsey Stirling

3 p.m. ET., noon PT

(via Instagram)

Juanes

5 p.m. ET, 2 PT

(via Instagram)

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello

6 p.m. ET, 3 PT

(via Mendes’ Instagram page)

click here

Hozier

3 p.m. ET, noon PT

(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)

click here

OneRepublic

4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT

(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)

click here

Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn

7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT

(via Facebook Live)

access here

Ultra Virtual Audio Festival: Major Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond

5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT

(requires satellite subscription, via SiriusXM)

access here

Julianne Hough

2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT

(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)

click here

Third Man Public Access: Teddy and the Rough Bears

1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT

(via YouTube)

click here

Kassi Ashton

noon ET, 9 a.m. PT

(via Instagram)

access here

“Shut In and Sing”: with Anne Heaton, Mary Bragg, Becky Warren, Mark Erelli

8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt)

access here

Matt Stell w/ Chris Bandi & Ray Fulcher

8:30 ET, 5:30 PT

(via Instagram)

access here

Bloodshot Records’ “Virtual Day Party”: with the Waco Brothers, Vandoliers, Zach Schidt, Jason Hawk Harris, Sarah Shook, Rookie, Big Cedar Fever

3-10 p.m. ET, noon-7 PT

(recreates day party the label had planned for SXSW; via Facebook)

access here

Chevel Shepherd

8 p.m. ET, 5 PT

(via Facebook)

click here

Temecula Road

8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(via Facebook)

access here

Whiskey Jam’s “Risky Jam”: with Hardy, Devin Dawson, Lauren Alaina, Tennessee Titans player Taylor Lewan

10 p.m. ET, 7 PT

(via Instagram)

click here

Sofi Tukker

1 p.m. ET. 10 a.m. PT

(DJ sets every day, via Facebook and Instagram)

access on Facebook

“Til Further Notice”: with Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Paul Cauthen, Margo Price & Jeremy Ivey, Randy Houser, David Ramirez, Tre Burt, Ian Ferguson, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Sunny War

7-midnight ET, 4-9 p.m. PT

(free via multiple sites, including Facebook)

access on the Luck Reunion site or Facebook

Niall Horan

4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT

(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)

click here

Common

5:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. PT

(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)

click here

Brad Paisley

6 p.m. ET / 3 PT

(via Facebook, taking requests via text at 615-235-5921)

click here

Indigo Girls

6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT

(via Facebook live)

click here for access

Kalie Shorr

9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT

($5.99, via Key)

access here

Ashley McBryde

3:30 ET, 12:30 PT

(via Facebook)

access here

Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol

3 p.m. GMT

(taking requests, via Snow Patrol’s Instagram)

access here

Michael Ray

7 p.m. ET / 6 PT

(via Instagram)

click here

“Shut In and Sing”: with Grant-Lee Phillips, Natalia Zukerman, Kirby Brown, Edie Carey

8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt)

access here

“Americana Highways”: with Janiva Magness, Aloud, Nathan Kalish, Nathan Bell

8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT

(via Facebook)

access here

Rachel Wammack

5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT

(via Instagram)

access here

Tyler Booth

7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. PT

(via Facebook)

access here

Riley Green

8 p.m. ET / 5 PT

via Instagram

click here

Keith Urban

home solo concert with audience of one (Nicole Kidman)

watch here

Cecile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner

via Facebook Live and Instagram

for access, click here

Shenandoah with guests Michael Ray, Aaron Tippin, Austin Merrill, T. Graham Brown and Katie Austin

free, via Facebook Live access on each artist’s Facebook page or here

Rhett Miller

30 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt

