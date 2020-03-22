×

Sunday’s Music Live-Streams: Katie Couric (!), Evanescence, Miguel, Bastillo, Alex Aiono

Also streaming live Sunday: Gabby Barrett, Chris Janson, Chris Young and a bill with Lucius, Courtney Barnett, Sheryl Crow and Fred Armisen.

Katie Couric arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, in Beverly Hills, Calif92nd Academy Awards - Vanity Fair Oscar Party, Beverly Hills, USA - 09 Feb 2020
Newly announced music performance live-streams added for Sunday include Evanescence, Miguel, Bastille, Alex Aiono … and, believe it or not, a piano performance by news anchor Katie Couric.

Those five web mini-concerts are all late additions to the Sunday schedule sponsored by Global Citizen as part of the “Together at Home” series. All will take place on the artists’ Instagram Live pages. Couric will perform at 2, Evanescence at 3, Bastille at 4, Miguel at 4:30 and Aiono at 6 — all eastern time.

Sunday also has a plethora of promising, previously announced performances. The most packed stream will have Lucius and Courtney Barnett puting on a living room concert with contributions piped in from Sheryl Crow, Fred Armisen, Jonathan Wilson, Nathaniel Rateliff, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King and Bedouine. This exceptional lineup is soliciting donations for Oxfam’s Covid-19 Relief Fund, with the show starting at 6 p.m ET, 3 PT.

Country fans in particular have a lot to look forward to. Sunday night, “American Idol” alumna Gabby Barrett, whose “I Hope” just entered the top 10, will do her own live-stream. Chris Janson and Chris Young have their own shows as well on Sunday.

Others on deck for Sunday include Diplo (who has scheduled a lot of activity in the coming days), Anthony Hamilton, Erin McKeown, Vanessa Hamilton and a special program with famed rock photographer Danny Clinch.

Here are our updated listings for the coming days:

 

SUNDAY, MARCH 22

Katie Couric
2 p.m. ET, 11 PT
(via Instagram Live)

Evanescence 
3 p.m. ET, noon PT
(via Instagram Live)

Miguel
(via Instagram Live)
4:30 p.m. ET, 1:30 PT

Lucius and Courtney Barnett, with guests Nathaniel Rateliff, Sheryl Crow, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Fred Armisen, Sharon Van Etten, Emily King, Bedouine, Jonathan Wilson
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT
(via Instagram Live, asking for donations for Oxfam’s Covid-19 Relief Fund)
Gabby Barrett
8:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 PT
(via Instagram and Facebook)
Bastille
4 p.m ET, 1 PT
(via Instagram Live)

Alex Aiono
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT
(via Instagram Live)

Chris Janson
7 p.m. ET, 4 PT
(via Instagram)
Anthony Hamilton
5 p.m. ET /2 PT
(via Instagram, part of Global Citizen “Together at Home” series)
@anthonyhamiltonoffcial on Instagram

Diplo/Major Lazer DJ set
4 p.m. ET, 1 PT
(via YouTube)
Chris Young
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(via Facebook, Instagram and YouTube)
“Shut In and Sing”: with Erin McKeown, Oliver the Crow, Robby Hecht, Lisa Ferraro, Dan Navarro and Matt the Electrician
noon ET, 9 a.m. PT
180 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt
Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)
(via Instagram)
Danny Clinch: “Behind the Lens”
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(rock photographer, via Instagram)

Ron Gallo “Jazz Wakeup”
10:47 a.m. ET, 7:47 PT
(via Instagram, @rongallo)

no.stress (Paul Horton of Alabama Shakes)
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(via Instagram, @no.s.t.r.e.s.s.)

Destructo: “Sunrise Sermon” DJ set
8:50 a.m. ET, 5:50 a.m PT
(via Twitch and Facebook)
Steve Nieve
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(daily, 30 mins., “peaceful piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, via Facebook and Instagram)
Larkin Poe
5:30 ET, 2:30 PT
(via StageIt, benefit for crew)

Darin and Brooke Aldridge
8 p.m ET, 5 PT
(via Facebook Live)

Ben Gibbard
7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT
(daily show, 30-60 minutes, via YouTube)

Steve Nieve
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(daily, 30 mins., “peaceful piano” from the Elvis Costello accompanist, via Facebook and Instagram)
MONDAY, MARCH 23

Brandy Clark
3 p.m. ET, noon PT
(via Global Citizen, part of “Together at Home” series)
Garth Brooks with Trisha Yearwood
7 p.m. ET, 4 PT
(via Facebook Live and the Garth Channel on SiriusXM)

“Hats Off to the ’80s and ’90s: The Music Continues”: with Tim Rushlow, Wade Hayes, Bryan White, T. Graham Brown, David Frizzell, Ronnie McDowell, Lulu Roman and Tim Atwood
5-7 p.m. ET, 2-5 PT
(via RFD-TV, the Heartland Network and artists’ Facebook pages)
Hot Club of Los Angeles
midnight-2 a.m. ET, 9-11 PT
(every Monday, via YouTube, Facebook and Instagram)
JP Cooper
3 p.m. ET, noon PT
(via Instagram)
Walker County
7 p.m. ET, 4 PT
(via Facebook)
Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)
(via Instagram)
Rhett Miller
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
TUESDAY, MARCH 24

Diplo/Ronatronix DJ set
10 p.m. ET, 7 PT
(via YouTube)
Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)
(via Instagram)
George Shingleton
8:30 p.m. ET, 5:30 PT
(every Tuesday, via Facebook)
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 25

Appalachian Road Show
9 p.m. ET / 6 PT
(via Station Inn TV and Station Inn Facebook)
Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)
(via Instagram)
Robyn Hitchcock
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT
The War & Treaty
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
THURSDAY, MARCH 26

Diplo: “The Thomas Wesley Show” (country-based DJ set)
10 p.m. ET, 7 PT
(via YouTube and Instagram)
Vanessa Carlton
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT (two songs every day)
(via Instagram)
Shannon McNally
10:30 p.m. ET, 7:30 PT
PREVIOUS (many of these live shows are archived for ongoing viewing):

 

Grand Ole Opry: with Vince Gill, Brad Paisley and Marty Stuart
8 p.m. ET / 5 PT
(via Circle All Access on Facebook or Circle Access TV)
Jewel
8 p.m. ET, 5 PT
via Facebook and Instagram
“Shut In and Sing”: with Jill Sobule, Emily Scott Robinson, Anthony D’Amato, Chance McCoy
8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt)
Ron Gallo
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(via Instagram, @rongallo)

Jameson Rogers
8 p.m. ET, 5 PT
(via Instagram)
Randall King
9 p.m. ET, 6 PT
(via Facebook)
Lauren Jenkins
8:30 ET, 5:30 PT
(ticketed, via StageIt)
Rufus Wainwright
1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT
(via Instagram)

Lindsey Stirling
3 p.m. ET., noon PT
(via Instagram)

Juanes
5 p.m. ET, 2 PT
(via Instagram)

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
6 p.m. ET, 3 PT
(via Mendes’ Instagram page)
Hozier
3 p.m. ET, noon PT
(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)
OneRepublic
4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT
(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)
Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn
7 p.m. ET, 4 p.m. PT
(via Facebook Live)
Ultra Virtual Audio Festival: Major Lazer, Afrojack, Armin van Buuren, Martin Garrix, Above & Beyond
5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT
(requires satellite subscription, via SiriusXM)
Julianne Hough
2 p.m. ET, 11 a.m. PT
(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)
Third Man Public Access: Teddy and the Rough Bears
1 p.m. ET, 10 a.m. PT
(via YouTube)
Kassi Ashton
noon ET, 9 a.m. PT
(via Instagram)
“Shut In and Sing”: with Anne Heaton, Mary Bragg, Becky Warren, Mark Erelli
8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt)
Matt Stell w/ Chris Bandi & Ray Fulcher
8:30 ET, 5:30 PT
(via Instagram)
Bloodshot Records’ “Virtual Day Party”: with the Waco Brothers, Vandoliers, Zach Schidt, Jason Hawk Harris, Sarah Shook, Rookie, Big Cedar Fever
3-10 p.m. ET, noon-7 PT
(recreates day party the label had planned for SXSW; via Facebook)
Chevel Shepherd
8 p.m. ET, 5 PT
(via Facebook)
Temecula Road
8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(via Facebook)
Whiskey Jam’s “Risky Jam”: with Hardy, Devin Dawson, Lauren Alaina, Tennessee Titans player Taylor Lewan
10 p.m. ET, 7 PT
(via Instagram)
Sofi Tukker
1 p.m. ET. 10 a.m. PT
(DJ sets every day, via Facebook and Instagram)
“Til Further Notice”: with Willie Nelson, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Jewel, Nathaniel Rateliff, Paul Cauthen, Margo Price & Jeremy Ivey, Randy Houser, David Ramirez, Tre Burt, Ian Ferguson, Devon Gilfillian, Early James, Sunny War
7-midnight ET, 4-9 p.m. PT
(free via multiple sites, including Facebook)
Niall Horan
4 p.m. ET, 1 p.m. PT
(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)
Common
5:30 p.m. ET, 2:30 p.m. PT
(via Instagram, part of “Together At Home: WHO-Global Citizen Solidarity Sessions” series)
Brad Paisley
6 p.m. ET / 3 PT
(via Facebook, taking requests via text at 615-235-5921)
Indigo Girls
6 p.m. ET, 3 p.m. PT
(via Facebook live)
Kalie Shorr
9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT
($5.99, via Key)
Ashley McBryde
3:30 ET, 12:30 PT
(via Facebook)
Gary Lightbody of Snow Patrol
3 p.m. GMT
(taking requests, via Snow Patrol’s Instagram)
Michael Ray
7 p.m. ET / 6 PT
(via Instagram)
“Shut In and Sing”: with Grant-Lee Phillips, Natalia Zukerman, Kirby Brown, Edie Carey
8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(120 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt)
“Americana Highways”: with Janiva Magness, Aloud, Nathan Kalish, Nathan Bell
8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT
(via Facebook)
Rachel Wammack
5 p.m. ET, 2 p.m. PT
(via Instagram)
Tyler Booth
7:30 p.m. ET, 4:30 p.m. PT
(via Facebook)
Riley Green
8 p.m. ET / 5 PT
via Instagram
Keith Urban
home solo concert with audience of one (Nicole Kidman)
Cecile McLorin Salvant and Sullivan Fortner
via Facebook Live and Instagram
Shenandoah with guests Michael Ray, Aaron Tippin, Austin Merrill, T. Graham Brown and Katie Austin
free, via Facebook Live
Rhett Miller
30 minutes, ticketed, pay what you can, via StageIt
Mitchell Tenpenny (Guest on “Risky Jam”)
free, via Instagram
Jordan Davis
free, via Facebook and Instagram
Portugal. The Man
free, “a few songs,” via Chipotle’s Instagram
