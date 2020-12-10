Summer Walker Launches Ghetto Earth Records

Fast-rising R&B singer Walker has launched her own label, Ghetto Earth Records, a joint venture with Interscope Records that will debut with her first signee, No1-Noah. Noah appeared on Walker’s “Life on Earth” EP and “White Tee” and “SWV.”

“I came up with Ghetto Earth because earth is ghetto,” said Walker. “I don’t wanna be controlling over my artist’s music. I want them to be fully involved in everything they put out. I’m just here to support and help them get to wherever it is they’re trying to go in life.”

Noah added, “I’m excited to show people my music, and what I have to offer. I feel like being on Summer’s team, Ghetto Earth Records, is the right home for me to be as creative as possible as an artist. She’s really understanding of what a true artist is, as she is one herself. I’m free to create here and it’s always a great feeling as an artist to be able to make music for a team that gets the sound that you’re trying to create.”

Interscope EVP/co-head of A&R Nicole Wyskoarko added, “Summer is a true visionary. She’s writing her own rules as one of the most talented artists in R&B music today and is now adding entrepreneur to her vast repertoire. Summer brings an unapologetically outspoken and empowering voice to Ghetto Earth and a radically different and much-needed perspective to developing emerging talent such as No1-Noah. We are thrilled that Summer has chosen Interscope as Ghetto Earth’s partner and home.”