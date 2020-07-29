‘Succession’ Star Nicholas Braun Releases Pandemic-Themed Song ‘Antibodies’

Cousin Greg is the latest “Succession” family member to drop a catchy song since Kendall Roy’s “L to the OG.”

Nicholas Braun, who stars as the lanky, innocent Greg Hirsch on HBO’s “Succession,” released “Antibodies,” a pop-punk song inspired by the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday.

The music video was crowd-sourced as Braun put out a call for musicians on his Instagram page back in May. In his post, he gave a preview of some of the lyrics and asked people to send him their own renditions of the song. He later shared some submissions, which ranged from punk rock to folk to electronic-fused interpretations. A video from “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” star Kiernan Shipka even made it into the final cut.

The music video featured some of the shared clips at the beginning, then showed Braun singing the song outside, complete with a face mask, hand sanitizer, guitar and microphone.

“I want a girl whose blood’s got the stuff. I want a girl who’s safe. I want to hold you in my arms and not be afraid to breathe. I’ve been waiting patiently. I obeyed the rules,” he sang while playing clips of New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and California Gov. Gavin Newsom giving coronavirus press conferences.

“If you come within six feet, it’s mask on, mask on, mask on, mask on. But if you got antibodies, it’s pants off, pants off, pants off, pants off,” he continued.

The video ends with Braun locking eyes with a masked woman outside, then embracing in a hug. A message says all proceeds from the song will go to Partners in Health and Community Outreach & Patient Empowerment.

It’s been a good week so far for Braun as he received his first-ever Emmy nomination for his “Succession” role. The show had a great turnout with 18 nominations, including nods for Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Kieran Culkin, Matthew Macfayden, Sarah Snook, James Cromwell, Cherry Jones and Harriet Walter.