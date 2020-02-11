×

Strokes Sing ‘New York City Cops’ Face-to-Face With Cops as Sanders Rally Gets Rowdy

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Julian Casablancas, lead singer of The Strokes, performs after Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., speaks at a campaign stop at the Whittemore Center Arena at the University of New Hampshire, in Durham, N.HElection 2020 Bernie Sanders, Durham, USA - 10 Feb 2020
CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/AP/Shutterstock

It’s every rebellious rocker’s dream optic: getting to sing a song complaining about police literally in the face of police taking the stage. That was the scenario as New Hampshire officers took to the Strokes’ stage when fans swarmed the band as they wrapped up an appearance at a Bernie Sanders rally by performing “New York City Cops.”

The lawmen stepped up at the conclusion of what was billed as a “concert rally,” in which the Strokes were preceded by pro-Sanders speeches from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Cynthia Nixon and Dr. Cornel West.

According to some accounts, “New York City Cops” was not on the group’s setlist, but the Stokes performed the song from their debut album — which includes the refrain “New York City cops, but they ain’t too smart” — after taking umbrage at lights being turned up and attempts to stop crowd-surfing among fans.

The backdrop for the rally, like T-shirts being sold, turned Sanders’ name into a logo resembling the band’s own. The rally took place at the Whittemore Center Arena at the University of New Hampshire, in Durham, N.H.

The morning after the campaign stop, the Strokes announced their first album in seven years, “The New Abnormal,” produced by Rick Rubin. A video was released Tuesday for the new song “At the Door,” which the band premiered in its New Hampshire set.

The group has European shows booked in February and returns to North America the following months with shows in Vancouver, Seattle and Los Angeles (March 14 at the Forum).

Fans can count on NYC themes on the new album, as well, judging from promised song titles like “Brooklyn Bridge to Chaos” and the closing song, “Ode to the Mets.”

“New York City Cops” has a history of controversy. Back in 2001, when the Strokes’ debut was set for release, the tune was replaced with “When It Starts” on U.S. versions of the album, prompted by a fear of disrespecting NYC law reinforcement immediately following the terrorist attacks in the city.

 

More Music

  • Julian Casablancas, lead singer of The

    Strokes Sing 'New York City Cops' Face-to-Face With Cops as Sanders Rally Gets Rowdy

    It’s every rebellious rocker’s dream optic: getting to sing a song complaining about police literally in the face of police taking the stage. That was the scenario as New Hampshire officers took to the Strokes’ stage when fans swarmed the band as they wrapped up an appearance at a Bernie Sanders rally by performing “New [...]

  • Our Planet BTS BBC

    Ilan Eshkeri Scoring David Attenborough BBC Series 'Perfect Planet' (EXCLUSIVE)

    Ilan Eshkeri has been tapped to score the BBC Earth docuseries “Perfect Planet.” Eshkeri, who has previously composed scores for “Still Alice” and “Young Victoria,” joins the ranks of Hans Zimmer and Steven Price who previously worked on “Planet Earth II” and “Our Planet,” respectively. David Attenborough will once again serve as the program’s host, [...]

  • Jussie Smollett

    Jussie Smollett Hit With Six-Count Indictment in Hoax Case

    Jussie Smollett has been hit with a six-count indictment accusing him of faking a hate crime last year. The indictment comes 11 months after the state’s attorney’s office dropped charges against the “Empire” actor in a controversial deal. Smollett is due in court on Feb. 24. Dan K. Webb, a retired U.S. attorney, was appointed [...]

  • Taco Tuesdays

    For Singers, Vocal Coach Stevie Mackey’s Taco Tuesday Is the Place To Be

    Stevie Mackey is one of Los Angeles’ most well-respected vocal coaches so it’s no wonder his south L.A. house serves as a singer’s stage. Under the banner Taco Tuesdays, Mackey, who has worked on “The Voice,” hosts this exclusive, invite-only monthly gathering which boasts no list, no RSVP, no Hollywood bullshit. Taco Tuesday has become [...]

  • Sir Elton John - Original Song

    Interscope Didn't Just Own the Grammys — It's Ruling Oscars Music, Too

    For most of the music industry, awards season ended when the Grammys came to a close the night of Jan. 26. That wasn’t the case, though, for Interscope Records, which moved on to the Oscars with just as vested an interest in domination. Just two weeks after Billie Eilish swept all four top Grammy categories, [...]

  • Warner Music Group Logo

    Warner Music Group's IPO Confirms Industry's Sexiness to Wall Street

    With Universal Music Group recently valued at $33 billion — as part of its agreement to sell 10% of itself to a consortium led by Chinese tech giant Tencent — it’s really no surprise that its competitors would test the waters. What is surprising is that Warner Music Group did it so soon, announcing its initial [...]

  • Lil Wayne 'Delano Live Presented by

    Lil Wayne's 'Funeral' Has Lively Bow Atop Albums Chart

    First-week numbers for “The Masked Singer’s” robot have been unmasked. Lil Wayne’s “Funeral” debuted atop the Rolling Stone albums chart with 138,000 album units tallied. Breaking down that figure, 37,500 of Lil Wayne’s total came in traditional full album sales, with the remainder being a combination of his 118.2 million song streams and 18,100 individual [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad