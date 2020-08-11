Hitmaker Starrah Releases Debut Single as a Solo Artist

Hit songwriter Starrah is segueing from behind the scenes to front and center as an artist, dropping her debut single, “How It Goes,” on Aug. 12. The moody song about a tumultuous relationship was produced by June Nawakii, whose credits include tracks by Nicki Minaj and Faouzia.

The tune’s stormy tone is reflected in the single’s cover art which shows a rudderless boat swaying in the ocean as lightning strikes in the horizon. “Promises are only made to be broken / I’ll never close that door leave it open,” Starrah sings over a gentle beat.

Starrah (real name: Brittany Hazzard) is a proven songwriting titan known for her undeniable R&B and hip-hop-infused pop hooks. Among the hit songs she’s written are: Camila Cabello’s “Havana,” Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You,” the band’s biggest song to date, Drake’s “Fake Love,” Halsey’s “Now or Never,” Maroon 5 and SZA’s “What Lovers Do,” Katy Perry’s “Swish Swish” featuring Nicki Minaj, Calvin Harris’s “Feels” featuring Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean, Rihanna’s “Needed Me,” Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix” feat. Beyoncé and Beyoncé’s “Already” from “Black Is King.” She also worked on multiple tracks for Madonna’s latest album, “Madame X.” Glass Animals’ “Tangerine” is the latest Starrah-assisted track that’s poised to break.

Songs featuring Starrah’s work have collectively tallied more than 14 billion streams to date. She shattered ceilings in multiple realms winning ASCAP’s “Songwriter of the Year” award in 2018 and being named one of Variety‘s top Hitmakers that same year her second consecutive appearance on the list.

Listen to “How It Goes” below: