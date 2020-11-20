Stacey Abrams Checks Into Jeezy and Gucci Mane’s Verzuz Battle to Promote Voting in Georgia Runoff

The Verzuz battle between rappers Jeezy and Gucci Mane had an unexpected guest on Thursday night: Stacey Abrams, who ran for governor of Georgia in 2018.

Abrams virtually joined the rap battle between the two Atlanta artists to encourage viewers to vote in the Georgia runoff election between Republican Senators David Perdue Kelly Loeffler and their Democratic challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

“Thank you guys for letting me crash before what I know is the battle to end all battles of Verzuz. Thank you for giving me some street cred with my nieces and nephews,” she said.

“Can you wipe my record clean?” Gucci Mane joked, to which Abrams responded, “That’s a job that the governor could do, but we’ll have to think about that later. For right now, we can at least make sure that everyone shows up to vote so we have two senators to make sure we have Covid response and we’ve got stimulus money coming back to Georgia.”

.@staceyabrams: Thank you for giving me some street cred with my nieces and nephews. Gucci Mane: Can you wipe my record clean? 😂😂💀#VERZUZ #verzuzbatle pic.twitter.com/j9BAsgQblt — Our Generation Music (@OGMusicCo) November 20, 2020

Georgia is one of two U.S. states, besides Louisiana, that requires its political candidates to garner at least 50% of the vote to avoid a runoff election. Voters will have to return to the polls or mail in their ballots for the runoff by Jan. 5, 2021, to determine which candidates win. The entire nation is keeping a close eye on the runoff, as the Senate is currently split 50-48 in favor of the Republican Party.

After a recount in Georgia, President-elect Joe Biden was determined to be the winner of the state by a margin of less than 15,000 votes, or .2% of the vote over Donald Trump.

Abrams has been instrumental in getting out the vote in her state, and she thanked Jeezy and Gucci Mane for their help in spreading the word.

“I just wanted to say thank you to both of you, especially for the work you’ve done to encourage folks who are coming back, returning citizens, to know that they have the right to vote. I’ve got a younger brother whose been in and out of the system, and I know that redemption is real and I know that the voices that these men and women can bring to our state matter,” she said. “So thank you for the work you’ve done.”