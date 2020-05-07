‘Women in Music’ Webinar With Execs From Spotify, Columbia, Variety Taking Place Today

Executives from Spotify, Instagram, YouTube, , Columbia Records are the focus of a “Women in Music” webinar, the third in FYI Brand Group’s #FYIFiresides virtual series via Zoom, taking place today (Thursday, May 7) at 6 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT.

The conversation is moderated by Variety’s executive music editor Shirley Halperin and features:

Whitney-Gayle Benta (Head of Artist & Talent Relations, Spotify)

Phylicia Fant (Columbia Records)

Fadia Kader (Head of Music Partnership, Instagram)

Liz Miller (Strategic Partnerships Manager, Facebook)

Naomi Zeichner (Artist Partnerships Lead, YouTube Music)

The panel — the full title is “Women in Music – Leading digital in COVID19 – Breaking the Internet From Home” — was curated by Fant (Columbia’s head of urban music) and FYI founder Tammy Brook. According to the announcement, the panelists consist of those at the forefront of changing the digital music landscape, how they are pivoting from live events to virtual, and what disruptive strategies they are implementing during the pandemic.

The series, which launched last week, features experts across the entertainment, pop culture, music, fashion, sports, and philanthropy sectors.

According to the announcement, FYI will offer in-depth conversations on how to navigate the changing landscape and implement new strategies, forward-thinking ideas, and manage business during the pandemic. Each episode will have panelists who are experts in their respective fields and will be curated by FYI’s own CEO, Tammy Brook, and VP of Publicity & Strategy, Brittany Concannon.