Bad Bunny, The Weeknd Top Spotify’s Year-End ‘Wrapped’ Lists

As they do at this time every year, Spotify has unveiled the top artists, albums, tracks, playlists and podcasts that its 320 million users streamed the most in its survey 2020.
MUSIC (GLOBAL)
- With more than 8.3 billion streams this year, Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny Spotify’s most-streamed artist of 2020. Following Bad Bunny is Drake and the third most-streamed artist of the year is J Balvin, followed by the late rapper Juice WRLD and The Weeknd.
- Billie Eilish continues her reign as Spotify’s most-streamed female artist for the second year in a row, followed by Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande in the second and third spots. Coming in as the fourth and fifth most-streamed female artists are Dua Lipa and Halsey.
- The most-streamed song of 2020 is The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” with almost 1.6 billion streams this year. In the second and third spots respectively, are Tones And I’s “Dance Monkey” and Roddy Ricch’s “The Box.” The fourth most-streamed song of the year is “Roses – Imanbek Remix” by Imanbek and SAINt JHN, followed by Dua Lipa’s “Don’t Start Now.”
- The most-streamed album globally of 2020 is Bad Bunny’s YHLQMDLG with over 3.3 billion streams, followed by The Weeknd’s After Hours and Post Malone’s Hollywood’s Bleeding. Rounding out the list of top albums are Harry Styles’ Fine Line and Dua Lipa’s Future Nostalgia.
- The year’s most popular Spotify editorial playlist is Today’s Top Hits, which has more than 27M followers.
PODCASTS (GLOBAL)
- The Joe Rogan Experience takes the number one slot for most popular podcast of the year globally. Coming in second and third are TED Talks Daily and The Daily, showing that listeners were staying in the know as usual. The fourth most popular podcast is The Michelle Obama Podcast, followed by the comedy/advice show Call Her Daddy.
- The top podcast genre of the year was Society & Culture, followed by Comedy. Spots three and four were Lifestyle & Health and Arts & Entertainment, respectively followed by Education.
Spotify 2020 Wrapped Global Top Lists:
Most Streamed Artists Globally
Most Streamed Albums Globally
- YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
- After Hours, The Weeknd
- Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
- Fine Line, Harry Styles
- Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
- “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd
- “Dance Monkey” by Tones And I
- “The Box” by Roddy Ricch
- “Roses – Imanbek Remix” by Imanbek and SAINt JHN
- “Don’t Start Now” by Dua Lipa
Most Popular Podcasts Globally
Most Popular Podcast Genres Globally
Spotify 2020 Wrapped U.S. Top Lists
U.S. Most Streamed Artists
U.S. Most Streamed Female Artists
U.S. Most Streamed Songs
- “The Box” by Roddy Ricch
- “Blinding Lights” by The Weeknd
- “Blueberry Faygo” by Lil Mosey
- “ROCKSTAR (feat Roddy Ricch)” by DaBaby, Roddy Ricch
- “Life Is Good (feat Drake)” by Drake, Future
U.S. Most Streamed Albums
- Legends Never Die, Juice WRLD
- Eternal Atake (Deluxe) – LUV vs. The World 2, Lil Uzi Vert
- Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone
- After Hours, The Weeknd
- Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch
U.S. Most Popular Podcasts
U.S. Most Popular Podcast Genres