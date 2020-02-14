×

Spotify’s Top Love Songs Revealed

By

Klaritza's Most Recent Stories

View All
Chrissy Teigen and John LegendVanity Fair Oscar Party, Arrivals, Los Angeles, USA - 09 Feb 2020
CREDIT: Jason Merritt/Radarpics/Shutters

John Legend’s “All of Me” is proving to be a timeless track as Spotify names the 2013 hit its top love song.

“All of Me” was a dedication to Legend’s then fiancee, now wife, Chrissy Teigen seven years ago. The moving ballad became Legend’s first No. 1 song in the United States and continues to break records for the singer and songwriter. With 1.1 billion streams on Spotify, “All of Me” has become the platform’s top love song, anticipating a jump in streams this Valentine’s Day.

“The impact of ‘All of Me’ continues to amaze and inspire me,” Legend told Spotify. “I’m so honored to know we created something that has meant so much to so many people. I wrote this song to express how I felt to the woman I love as we were about to commit to a lifetime together…I’m grateful to know that lovers around the world have connected with this song and made it their own.”

According to Spotify, “All of Me” is the most-added song in the “love” themed playlist and it’s also the top song choice for men and women on playlists titled Valentine’s Day. The track has been added to more than 29 million playlists, spiking in streams every year on Valentine’s Day by at least 50 percent.

Legend’s hit beat out other iconic tracks that appear on Valentine’s Day playlists globally including Ed Sheeran’s “Thinking Out Loud,” “Just the Way You Are” by Bruno Mars and Whitney Houston’s “I Will Always Love You.”

See Spotify’s 10 most played love songs globally below:

“All of Me” – John Legend
“Thinking out Loud” – Ed Sheeran
“Just the Way You Are” – Bruno Mars
“I Will Always Love You” – Whitney Houston
“Can’t Help Falling in Love” – Elvis Presley
“My Girl” – The Temptations
“Make You Feel My Love” – Adele
“Perfect” – Ed Sheeran
“I Don’t Want to Miss a Thing – from “Armageddon” – Aerosmith
“I’m Yours” – Jason Mraz

More Music

  • Chrissy Teigen and John LegendVanity Fair

    Spotify's Top Love Songs Revealed

    John Legend’s “All of Me” is proving to be a timeless track as Spotify names the 2013 hit its top love song. “All of Me” was a dedication to Legend’s then fiancee, now wife, Chrissy Teigen seven years ago. The moving ballad became Legend’s first No. 1 song in the United States and continues to [...]

  • Dakota Johnson Actors on Actors

    Dakota Johnson Marks Directorial Debut with Coldplay's 'Cry Cry Cry' Video

    “Peanut Butter Falcon” and “Fifty Shades Freed” star Dakota Johnson has made her directorial debut with Coldplay’s music video for a doo-wop rendition of “Cry Cry Cry” off their latest album Everyday Life. The video, for which Johnson collaborated with director Cory Bailey, was filmed in London’s Rivoli Ballroom and premieres today. Johnson and Coldplay [...]

  • Eddie Vedder, lead singer of American

    Pearl Jam's Lunar Listening Party: Fans Preview New Song by Pointing Phones at the Moon

    Pearl Jam fans are howling at the moon in anticipation of the band’s forthcoming album, “Gigaton.”  On Tuesday, the Seattle rockers announced a new AR stunt that allows fans to preview new song “Superblood Wolfmoon” through an augmented reality experience. Who else found the #SuperBloodWolfMoon? Try it for yourself at https://t.co/MNGW3Kf92d https://t.co/qD8ZDvx5ab — Pearl Jam (@PearlJam) [...]

  • Tame Impala The Slow Rush Album

    Tame Impala's 'The Slow Rush': Album Review

    Beginning with the psychedelic vibes of Tame Impala’s 2010 debut, “Innerspeaker,” the group — which, on record, is Kevin Parker alone — has gained acclaim for creating soundscapes that skirt the boundaries of pop, rock and dance music. The constant is Parker’s ethereal falsetto, which can sound like siren call from a distant world. In [...]

  • Monsta X

    Monsta X's 'All About Luv': Album Review

    It’s no coincidence that the release date for Monsta X’s latest project “All About Luv” is on Valentine’s Day — title aside, all of its songs explore elements of relationships. But don’t call it a love album: for as many sweet nothings as the set contains, its most powerful tracks deal with breakups and deceit. [...]

  • Billie Eilish James Bond

    Billie Eilish's James Bond Theme: Nobody's Done It Better in Years (Column)

    Billie Eilish has officially filed her James Bond theme, and for anyone who worried that she was too young — dare it be said, too green — for the task, there was no need to worry. The 18-year-old gets it, even if she wasn’t yet born when the Broccolis were commissioning what some of us still [...]

  • Gayle King Power of Women 2017

    Gayle King, Snoop Dogg End Battle Over Kobe Bryant Interview

    Peace in our time. A bizarre social-media battle between a prominent CBS News journalist and a rapper employed by another arm of her parent company has finally been settled. Gayle King on Thursday night said she would accept an apology issued by entertainer Snoop Dogg, who had threatened King with violence after she asked a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad