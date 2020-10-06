Camille Hearst Named Head of Spotify for Artists

Camille Hearst has been named head of Spotify for Artists, the resource the streaming giant provides for artists and their teams to better understand and build their audiences via statistics, insights and other educational resources.

In this new role, she will be responsible for managing a cross-functional team including product, tech, design, user research and more. Hearst is based in New York and reports to Charlie Hellman, the company’s VP and head of marketplace.

Hearst joins from Patreon, where she served as head of product, creator & general manager, merch. Previously, she founded Kit, which is described as a community to discover, discuss, and acquire products, and which was acquired by Patreon in 2018. She also held roles at Google, YouTube, the transportation app Hailo and Apple’s iTunes.

Spotify for Artists recently announced that it has leveraged its partnership with the concert and livestream discovery app Songkick and Ticketmaster, enabling Spotify listeners to view virtual event listings on artist profiles and in the Concerts hub.

In April, the company also announced The Artist Fundraising Pick, a new option in its Spotify for Artists platform that is an effort to help artists raise money for themselves and their musicians and crews — or other artists, as well as certain charities. Similar to the way artists can select a song to highlight on their profile as an Artist’s Pick, they can highlight a fundraising destination (in addition to their Artist’s Pick). Spotify has a group of initial fundraising partners: Artists can choose to add a link to Cash App, GoFundMe, and PayPal.me.