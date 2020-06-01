Spotify’s Blackout Tuesday: Service Will Be Live, but Some Playlists and Podcasts Will Not

When Spotify announced over the weekend that it will support Blackout Tuesday (June 2), some people assumed that that the entire service will go dark: It won’t.

The streaming giant posted on its blog that it “Stands with the Black Community in the Fight Against Racism and Injustice,” and is giving a number of staffers a “day of collective disconnect from work meant to help people reflect and come together in support of the Black community,” only certain channels, playlists and podcasts will go dark. The company also will match financial donations made by employees to organizations “focused on the fight against racism, injustice, inequity, and driving meaningful change,” according to the announcement.

“We are using the power of our platform to stand with Black creators, amplify their voices, and accelerate meaningful conversation and long-needed change. As a result, you’ll notice some changes on Spotify starting at 12:01 a.m. [local time] on Tuesday,” the post reads, and follows:

“Now is not a time for silence,” the post concludes, “and Spotify stands with the Black community. As our support continues to evolve, we hope that these initial steps and actions will help push these conversations forward, promote deeper allyship, and usher in positive and lasting changes.”