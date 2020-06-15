Splice Taps Maria Egan as Chief Music Officer, Promotes Jen Mozenter to VP of A&R (EXCLUSIVE)

Splice has tapped Maria Egan as its chief music officer. She leaves Pulse Music Group, where she was president and head of creative, to take on the newly created position. Egan will have oversight of a new structure for music and industry relations at Splice, the popular platform for rights-cleared sounds and beats, according to an announcement.

“At Pulse I used Splice as an A&R tool, signing new writers that built their brands on the platform,” said Egan (pictured at right). “I’ve watched Splice become a key player in this space and believe they’re positioned to be a leader in the future of collaboration. It couldn’t be a better time to leverage their innovative tech and thriving community to give creators all around the world opportunities they wouldn’t otherwise have.”

Added Splice co-founder and CEO Steve Martocci: “Maria deeply understands the creative process and how Splice fits into creation and collaboration at the top tiers of music. She also understands firsthand how Splice can be a pathway for talented bedroom creators to reach the traditional music industry. Maria joins at a time when the existing team’s contributions have helped put Splice on the music industry map and all over the radio in a major way. I couldn’t be more proud to have Maria leading Splice’s connections with the wider music community.”

Egan spent seven years at Pulse where she led a team of A&R executives to build a robust publishing business and achieve top 10 market share. During her tenure at the Los Angeles-based company, Pulse’s catalog achieved more than 10 billion combined music streams, more than 100 million RIAA-certified units, more than 150 RIAA Gold, Platinum and Multi-Platinum song certifications, 50 BMI & ASCAP awards and two BMI song of the year awards. Prior to Pulse, Egan was VP of A&R at Columbia Records and a manager of such acts as DJ Tiesto. She is also the co-founder of REBOOT, an inclusion initiative established in 2018 to support under-represented creators and promote wellbeing in the music community.

Elsewhere at Splice, Jen Mozenter has been promoted to VP of A&R. Mozenter brought A-list creators to the platforms — among them: Boi-1da (Drake, Rihanna), Jason Evigan (Maroon 5, Selena Gomez), WondaGurl (Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert) and NOVA Wav (Beyonce, Ariana Grande) — whose samples would end up in such hits as Lil Nas X’s “Panini,” Ariana Grande’s “Break Up With Your Girlfriend I’m Bored,” Demi Lovato’s “Sorry Not Sorry” and Dua Lipa’s “New Rules.” Vocalist KARRA and DJ/producer Oliver, whose “Power Tools II” became the fastest pack to surpass 1 million downloads on Splice (it took 12 days) have also seen their careers elevated.

“Any creator should be able to come to Splice and see themselves represented in our community,” said Mozenter. “I’m honored to share the stories of artists who help drive and shape culture. And that’s the work I’ll continue to do alongside my team.”

In February, Splice revealed that it has paid out more than $25 million to musicians in its artist-to-artist marketplace.