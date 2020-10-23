Spirit Music Group Restructures Synch Team, Hires Major Label Veteran Amy Hartman

Spirit Music Group, the 25-year-old independent music publisher, has brought in Amy Hartman (pictured at right) for the position of senior vice president, creative services. A veteran of Roc Nation, where she most recently served as svp, creative sync licensing for film/TV and advertising, and of Universal Music Group, where she was vp of film and TV creative sync for Island, Def Jam and Republic Records, Hartman specializes in creative sync licensing, overseeing and spearheading sync placements across all medias and collaborating with music supervisors, film studios and TV networks, trailer houses, video game companies and ad agencies. Among her placements were songs in FIFA 21, Madden NFL 21, “Bad Boys For Life,” “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” and campaigns for JBL Speakers, Old Navy, Spotify and Amazon, among many others.

Based in Los Angeles, Hartman will jointly report to Spirit Music Group president Rak Sanghvi and COO/CFO Joe Borrino, who said, ““Over the past year, Spirit has made incredible strides in growing our business while offering our songwriters the industry’s most innovative array of creative support coupled with the highest levels of client service. We are confident that the appointment of Amy Hartman and the promotions of Jason Rezvan and Tamar Dayanim will help us to further achieve that goal,” said Rak Sanghvi and Joe Borrino of Hartman’s appointment.

“Rak, Joe and the entire team at Spirit have shown great dedication to generating significant synch income for its writers,” she added. “I look forward to working with such an incredible roster of music and with the entire synch team.”

Spirit also announced two promotions: Jason Rezvan to vice president, advertising, and Tamar Dayanim (pictured at left) to manager, digital marketing and strategy. Rezvan, who’s been with the company since 2012, will report to Hartman; and Dayanim, who was creative coordinator, working on audio management, client relations, and marketing services, will report to vice president of digital strategy, Steven Singer.

Spirit owns and manages more than 75,000 songs spanning seven decades and multiple musical genres. Last year, executives Jon Singer and Ross Cameron formed Lyric Capital Group to take ownership of Spirit and secured a recapitalization of over $350 million.