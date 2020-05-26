Soundtrack to Darren Criss’ Quibi Show ‘Royalties’ Includes Song by Mark Hamill

Darren Criss returns to original songs in the new Quibi series “Royalties.” Playing a songwriter for hire alongside Kether Donohue in the 10-episode comedy, the duo navigates the sometimes shameless world of jingles and pop songs. Criss co-wrote and executive-produced the series with longtime collaborators Nick and Matt Lang, fellow co-founders of YouTube sensation Team Starkid. The series is produced by FOX SideCar Entertainment.

To coincide with the June 1 premiere of “Royalties,” Republic Records will release the first three songs from the show, which will feature performances by Jordan Fisher, Julianne Hough, Jackie Tohn, Bonnie McKee, Jennifer Coolidge, Lil Rel Howery, Rufus Wainwright and Sabrina Carpenter. Mark Hamill also makes an appearance in the series and on the album, playing what looks to be a country singer. (Watch the trailer below.)

New music will follow each episode from June 1 through 10. The full official soundtrack, the first for a Quibi series, arrives on June 12.

See the track list below:

“This is a Theme Song (From Royalties)” – Darren Criss, Kether Donohue, Royalties Cast

“Just That Good (From Royalties)” – Rufus Wainwright, Royalties Cast

“Break It In (From Royalties)” – Lil Rel Howery, KingJet, Royalties Cast

“Let Your Hair Down (From Royalties)” – Bonnie McKee, Royalties Cast

“Kick Your Shoes Off (From Royalties)” – Bonnie McKee, Royalties Cast

“Mighty As Kong (From Royalties)” – Mark Hamill, Royalties Cast

“I Am So Much Better Than You At Everything (From Royalties)” – Darren Criss, Royalties Cast

“Make You Come True (From Royalties)” – Jordan Fisher, Royalties Cast

“Prizefighter (From Royalties)” – Julianne Hough, Royalties Cast

“Also You (From Royalties)” – Jackie Tohn, Darren Criss, Royalties Cast

“I Hate That I Need You (From Royalties)” – Jennifer Coolidge, NIve, Darren Criss, Royalties Cast

“Perfect Song (From Royalties)” – Sabrina Carpenter, Royalties Cast