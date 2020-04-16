SoundExchange Promotes Colin Rushing to Chief Legal Officer

SoundExchange today announced the promotion of Colin Rushing to Chief Legal Officer. With this promotion, Rushing will now lead SoundExchange’s business development strategy in addition to overseeing the company’s legal, regulatory, and enforcement initiatives. Rushing will serve in this role in Nashville, Tennessee.

“Colin is one of the music industry’s leading minds whose knowledge and dedication to fair payment has improved the livelihood of all music creators,” said SoundExchange President & CEO Michael Huppe. “I look forward to Colin serving in this new role and creating new opportunities for our organization and the overall music community.”

According to the announcement, Rushing’s promotion comes at a time when SoundExchange is advocating for increased royalty rates for music creators during the Copyright Royalty Board’s “Web V” proceeding, and at a time when it is expanding its suite of publisher services that includes tools like Music Data Exchange (MDX).

“SoundExchange is committed to maximizing the value of music, and to empowering music creators to thrive in a constantly shifting environment. I’m proud to be a part of this team and excited to advance SoundExchange’s mission,” said Rushing.

Rushing has served as SoundExchange’s Senior Vice President and General Counsel since 2014. During this time, he has played a key role supporting SoundExchange’s successful advocacy for music creators, including securing a $150 million settlement with SiriusXM and a more than 40% increase in satellite radio rates in the last proceeding before the Copyright Royalty Board.

Before joining SoundExchange, Rushing practiced intellectual property and media law as an attorney at WilmerHale.