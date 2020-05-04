SoundCloud Unveils Twitch Channel, With Tons of Music Industry Content

SoundCloud has unveiled a new Twitch channel that will feature tons of programming on both music and the music business, the platform announced today.

“Each week, SoundCloud on Twitch will bring the music community together to connect in real-time, inspire creativity, celebrate great music, and share the best resources for helping creators grow their careers,” the announcement says. Viewers can follow now to get alerts on upcoming programming: Twitch.tv/soundcloud

Its initial slate of hosts and guests include rapper Vic Mensa, Soulection’s Joe Kay, Biz 3 founder Kathryn Frazier, hip-hop agents Zach Iser and Caroline Yim of CAA, XXL’s Georgette Cline, Masked Gorilla founder Roger Gengo, artist managers Byron Wilson, Matthew Burnett, Jordan Evans and more.

According to the announcement, “‘SoundCloud on Twitch’ provides creative new ways for the community to get in on the conversation, and engage with their favorite artists, producers, and industry experts.”

SoundCloud on Twitch kicks off Wednesday, May 6th, at 2 p.m. ET with “Studio Sessions with Soulection” a weekly, 90 minute music show hosted by founder Joe Kay and special guests digging through untapped beats, vocalists and remixes.

A three-hour, weekly live chat series, “Cloud Bar,” premieres on Thursday, with creators, industry execs and influencers discussing a wide range of topics about music, the industry and artists. This week’s lineup includes many of the xecutives listed above.

Two new shows will debut the following week: “Fresh Pressed”, SoundCloud’s “hottest new tracks” feature rendered live; and “Fast Track,” where rising beat makers show off their skills.

Full programming line-up and schedule:

• “Studio Sessions with Soulection” every other Wednesday from 2:00pm – 3:30pm EST

Founder of music collective Soulection, Joe Kay and surprise guests dig through “the crates” of SoundCloud to highlight the most exciting undiscovered tracks on the platform. Viewers can tune-in to check out some of the rare finds from emerging creators that are on SoundCloud before anywhere else, get tips on what makes a particular track stand out, comment on the picks, give shoutouts, and promote their latest drop in the live chat.

First episode airs Wednesday, May 6.

• “Cloud Bar” every Thursday (Schedule alternates weekly between 9:00am – 12:00pm ET and 2:00pm – 5:00pm EST. Click here for the weekly schedule.)

Each week, experts from across the music community drop in for a three-part discussion diving into how they see the music landscape evolving and tips and tools for finding success. Focusing on topics around music journalism and marketing, the future of “live” events, and the importance of self-care, viewers can submit questions for guests during the discussions and live comment on their personal experiences and thoughts.

Hour 1: “Live Music From a Distance”

With live events across the globe on hold or canceled, agents, managers, and venue owners are facing unprecedented challenges. In these weekly conversations, key figures in the live music space will discuss how they’re handling the rapid changes, how they’ve continued to find ways to bring live events to fans through different platforms, and their thoughts on the future of “live” music.

First episode airs Thursday, May 7 at 2:00pm EST with guests CAA power agents Zach Iser and Caroline Yim (represents Anderson .Paak, Rico Nasty, Rae Sremmurd, Future, Kehlani, and more), artist managers Byron Wilson of The 1851 House (mgmt for Jessie Reyez & SonReal), Matthew Burnett and Jordan Evans (mgmt for Daniel Caesar, Charlotte Day Wilson), moderated by Dae Bogan, Head of Third-Party Partnerships at The Mechanical Licensing Collective.

Hour 2: “Music Discovery Today”

In this hour, music journalists, publicists, artists, and others will come together to discuss how they are impacted by the changing music climate, and strategies to help new and emerging artists get noticed. Featured guests will include journalists from Billboard, The Guardian, Los Angeles Times, Pitchfork, and more.

First episode airs Thursday, May 7 at 3:00pm EST with XXL’s Editorial Director Georgette Cline, hip-hop entrepreneur Roger Gengo of Masked Gorilla, UNMASKED, and Masked Records, moderated by music journalist Sowmya Krishnamurthy.

Hour 3: “The Art of Self Care”

A practical conversation with creators, thinkers, healers and experts on staying healthy in body and mind through tough times and beyond.

First episode airs Thursday, May 7 at 4:00pm EST with recording artist, activist, and entrepreneur Vic Mensa, and PCC, ICF certified Personal/Professional Coach, and CEO and founder of prominent PR agency Biz 3, Kathryn Frazier (representing Migos, Skrillex, Run The Jewels, and many more). This discussion is moderated by journalist, writer, and editor, Sydney Gore.

And beginning week of May 11th, the line-up will include:

• “Fresh Pressed” every Monday from 2:00pm – 3:30pm EST

Get the weekly scoop on the best new tracks and the stories behind the music, directly from the artists. Inspired by SoundCloud’s playlist of the same name, “Fresh Pressed” serves up the hottest new releases hitting the platform each week, hosted by SoundCloud music experts and featuring guest appearances by some of the most exciting new artists and the biggest names in music.

First episode airs Monday, May 11 with hosts Jessica Messier, Independent Label Relations at SoundCloud and Marisa Jeffries, Director of Label Relations at SoundCloud.

• “Fast Track” every other Wednesday from 2:00pm – 3:30pm EST

“Fast Track” invites rising beatmakers to create a beat in 60 minutes or less using the most cutting edge software and instruments in digital music making on the market. Created in real time, the fresh new beat will hit SoundCloud following the show as a free download for creators and producers to use in their next track.

First episode airs Wednesday, May 13; the beat will be created using equipment from innovative software and virtual instruments company, Output.

To get the latest on new guests added each week and tune-in times, click here.

New to Twitch? Here’s how to follow SoundCloud and tune-in.

• Download the Twitch app in the app store on mobile or visit tv on desktop

• Sign up by creating a Twitch account

• Go to tv/soundcloud

• Subscribe to the channel to stay up-to-date with fresh content and receive notifications when we go live