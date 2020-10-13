Sony Music Launches ‘Your Voice, Your Power, Your Vote’ Campaign With Pink, Pharrell, Gloria Estefan, More

Sony Music Group has released the first of a series of U.S. voter campaign films with a core message to motivate and inspire eligible U.S. voters to take action and use their voice to affect change in their communities. The Company’s artists and songwriters joined the “Your Voice, Your Power, Your Vote” initiative to lend their voices across a number of vignettes to express the importance of voting, the fight for democracy and the right to exercise one’s power to be heard.

Until Election Day, the campaign will unveil a collection of films and PSAs, across multiple platforms and available in English and Spanish, that feature Sony Music Group’s roster of artists and songwriters. Those featured throughout the campaign include:

24KGoldn

AJ Mitchell

All Nations Music

A$AP Ferg

Audrey Mika

Audrey Nuna

Becky G

BIA

Buddy

Camila Cabello

Chloe Lilac

Chloe x Halle

Cyndi Lauper

Destiny Rogers

Diplo

DJ Khaled

Doe Boy

Draco Rosa

Fivio Foreign

Francisca Valenzuela

French Montana

G-Eazy

Gloria Estefan

Good Girl Team

Healy

HER

iLe

India Shawn

Jennifer Hudson

John K

Joss Favela

JP Sax

Khalid

Kierra Sheard

King Princess

King Staccz

Kirk Franklin

KO

Koryn Hawthorne

Luis Coronel

Madison Beer

Marvin Sapp

Mau y Ricky

Meghan Trainor

Melvin Crispell III

Midnight Kids – Dylan

Miguel

P!nk

Pedro Capo

Pharrell Williams

Prince Royce

Quin XCII

Reik

Rhett Walker

Sara Bareilles

Sasha Sloan

Shakira

Thalia

Tone Stith

Travis Greene

Tyla Yaweh

Umi

UPSAHL

Vic Mensa

Will.I.Am

Winnekta Bowling League

X Lovers

Xavier Omar

Designed to educate, engage and promote civic participation, the films will build on the Company’s existing social justice initiative to foster equal rights. As part of this campaign, Sony Music Group is partnering with Rock The Vote, When We All Vote, Color Of Change, Voto Latino, Movement Voter Fund, Black Futures Lab, APIA Vote and National Black Justice Coalition.