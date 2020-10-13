Sony Music Launches ‘Your Voice, Your Power, Your Vote’ Campaign With Pink, Pharrell, Gloria Estefan, More

Sony Music Group has released the first of a series of U.S. voter campaign films with a core message to motivate and inspire eligible U.S. voters to take action and use their voice to affect change in their communities. The Company’s artists and songwriters joined the “Your Voice, Your Power, Your Vote” initiative to lend their voices across a number of vignettes to express the importance of voting, the fight for democracy and the right to exercise one’s power to be heard.
Until Election Day, the campaign will unveil a collection of films and PSAs, across multiple platforms and available in English and Spanish, that feature Sony Music Group’s roster of artists and songwriters. Those featured throughout the campaign include:
24KGoldn
AJ Mitchell
All Nations Music
A$AP Ferg
Audrey Mika
Audrey Nuna
Becky G
BIA
Buddy
Camila Cabello
Chloe Lilac
Chloe x Halle
Cyndi Lauper
Destiny Rogers
Diplo
DJ Khaled
Doe Boy
Draco Rosa
Fivio Foreign
Francisca Valenzuela
French Montana
G-Eazy
Gloria Estefan
Good Girl Team
Healy
HER
iLe
India Shawn
Jennifer Hudson
John K
Joss Favela
JP Sax
Khalid
Kierra Sheard
King Princess
King Staccz
Kirk Franklin
KO
Koryn Hawthorne
Luis Coronel
Madison Beer
Marvin Sapp
Mau y Ricky
Meghan Trainor
Melvin Crispell III
Midnight Kids – Dylan
Miguel
P!nk
Pedro Capo
Prince Royce
Quin XCII
Reik
Rhett Walker
Sara Bareilles
Sasha Sloan
Shakira
Thalia
Tone Stith
Travis Greene
Tyla Yaweh
Umi
UPSAHL
Vic Mensa
Will.I.Am
Winnekta Bowling League
X Lovers
Xavier Omar
Designed to educate, engage and promote civic participation, the films will build on the Company’s existing social justice initiative to foster equal rights. As part of this campaign, Sony Music Group is partnering with Rock The Vote, When We All Vote, Color Of Change, Voto Latino, Movement Voter Fund, Black Futures Lab, APIA Vote and National Black Justice Coalition.