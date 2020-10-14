Sony Music Names Tiffany R. Warren Executive VP, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer

Sony Music Group has announced the appointment of Tiffany R. Warren to the newly created role of Executive Vice President, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, as part of its continued commitment to diversity and equity in the workplace and beyond. According to the announcement, Warren will work with all of Sony Music Group’s global recorded music, publishing and corporate divisions to expand the company’s ongoing equity and inclusion activities and policies. She will report to SMG chairman, Rob Stringer.

In her role, Warren will be responsible for leading the Company’s strategies to continue driving an inclusive culture and equitable workplace. Partnering with SMG’s global leadership teams including its Human Resources and Employee Network Groups as well as its Social Justice task forces and Philanthropy efforts, Warren will build on SMG’s current commitments and activities around the following areas: hiring and promotion equity; inclusive learning and development; regular organization-wide diversity and equity assessments; and diversified business and community partnerships.

Warren’s leadership founding ADCOLOR, the advertising industry’s leading organization to promote greater diversity in advertising, marketing, media and tech, as well as her work as Omnicom Group’s Chief Diversity Officer for more than 10 years will inform the expansion of SMG’s diversity and inclusion initiatives.

In making the announcement, Stringer said “I am delighted to have Tiffany join our leadership team. Her ground-breaking strategic vision, expertise and entrepreneurism will help us further our commitment to equity and long-term change inside our company and throughout the industry.”

“I am honored to join Sony Music Group, as music has played such a culturally, morally and emotionally significant role in my life and the lives of many. Music has deeply impacted the shift society has taken to elevate diversity, equity and belonging, and Sony Music Group and its artists and songwriters have historically contributed to the soundtrack of these pivotal inflection points around the world. I am humbled to contribute my experience to this remarkable legacy.”

Over Warren’s more than 23-year career in media, she has championed diverse professionals in creative industries.

Most recently, she served as Omnicom’s global Chief Diversity Officer since 2009. She created and implemented the Omnicom People Engagement Network (OPEN), a diversity, equity and inclusion framework, globally focused on culture, community, collaboration and its advertising clients. During her time at Omnicom, Warren more than doubled gender and multicultural representation within the Company’s officers and managers ranks.

In 2005, Warren founded ADCOLOR, an organization that champions diversity and inclusion in the creative industries. ADCOLOR’s mission is to help individuals and organizations by teaching new leaders and would-be-mentors how to reach back and find others in the industry who deserve to be noticed and promoted. The organization’s goal is to create a community of diverse professionals who support and celebrate one another. In September, ADCOLOR went virtual launching ADCOLOR Everywhere, a conference and awards show hosting 8300 professionals from advertising, marketing, media, tech, PR and music over 4 days. Past ADCOLOR Awards honorees include Janet Mock, Charles King, Wilson Cruz, Eva Longoria, Steve Pamon, Bozoma Saint John and Valeisha Butterfield-Jones.