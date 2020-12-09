Sony Music Nashville Ups Marketing Exec Jennifer Way to SVP

Jennifer Way has been promoted to senior vice president, marketing at Sony Music Nashville. Reporting to SMN chairman and CEO Randy Goodman, she’ll oversee all marketing initiatives encompassing artist team leads, brand partnerships, digital marketing, international marketing, media and creative services the label group which is home to three imprints, Arista, Columbia and RCA Nashville. Artists on the roster include Kane Brown, Miranda Lambert, Brad Paisley, Mitchell Tenpenny and Tenille Townes, among others.

Said Goodman in announcing Way’s promotion: “Since joining SMN, Jen has exhibited an understanding of and the ability to adapt to the changing nature of the market and its impact on what marketing needs to look like in the future. That’s never been more vital than it is right now. I know Jen and the amazing team she will be leading will ensure our market place leadership in that regard.”

“I’m so thankful to Randy for his belief in me and entrusting me to lead this remarkable team,” added Way. “Under his vision and leadership, Sony Music Nashville has become not only one of the most exciting label groups in music today, but also one of the greatest places to work, with a culture that enables our team to thrive. I love the SMN Family – this team and our roster of artists – and I couldn’t be more honored or excited for this opportunity, as we navigate this ever-changing marketplace and continue to write this exciting chapter for Sony Music Nashville.”

The Nashville-based Way joined the company in 2016 following a decade-long run at UMG Nashville where she worked with such acts as Chris Stapleton and Kacey Musgraves.

A colon cancer survivor, May is an advocate for several social justice causes, crossing over her passions to her professional endeavors as she did with Sarah Cannon partnerships with both Brad Paisley and Mitchell Tenpenny and Kane Brown’s “Worldwide Beautiful,” benefitting the Boys & Girls Club of America, in the wake of Blackout Tuesday.