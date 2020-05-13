Sony/ATV Signs Labrinth to Worldwide Publishing Deal, Taps Katie Welle for Senior A&R Position

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has signed singer, songwriter, composer and producer Labrinth to a worldwide publishing deal. The UK native is known for collaborations with the likes of Beyoncé (“Spirit” from the “Lion King” movie) and Diplo and Sia, his groupmates in LSD. He also scored the HBO series “Euphoria” and worked with its star Zendaya on the song “All For Us.” Labrinth has also contributed to the movie “Wonder Woman.”

Said Sony/ATV chairman and CEO Jon Platt: “Labrinth is one of a kind – he is a mastermind of lyrics and melody, and his music stands the test of time. I’m proud to welcome Labrinth to Sony/ATV and support his massive talent moving forward.”

Co-managing director of Sony/ATV UK David Ventura added: “I could not be happier that Labrinth is joining the Sony/ATV family – he is one of only few geniuses on this planet, and the music he makes is true art. We all feel immensely lucky to have the opportunity to collaborate with him.”

Labrinth is managed by Adam Leber at Maverick, who, along with Jamie Binns, co-founder and managing partner of Lateral Management, stated: “The passion Jon and David have shown for Labrinth and his music has been immense. We are very pleased to be working with a Sony/ATV team that has so much drive, talent and focus. Congratulations to all on this fresh energetic partnership.”

A native of Hackney, London, Labrinth broke out with the song “Pass Out” by Tinie Tempah, which was awarded BRIT and Ivor Novello honors. He’s released two full-length albums via Syco/Sony Music, 2012’s “Electronic Earth” and 2019’s “Imagination & the Misfit Kid” in addition to the “Euphoria” soundtrack.

In other Sony/ATV news, Katie Welle has been hired as senior vice president, creative A&R, returning to the company since working there a vp from 2008 to 2014. She arrives from Sony label RCA, where she was svp of A&R for the last six years, simultaneously consulting for Sony/ATV. She began her career at Epic Records in 2005, where she was an A&R coordinator. Among the artists she has worked with are Becky G, Odd Future, Kesha and Leikeli47 in addition to producer Jeff Bhasker.

Based in Los Angeles, Welle will be tasked with “contributing to Sony/ATV’s overall A&R strategy, discovering, signing and developing songwriters, and nurturing industry relationships throughout the creative community.”

“Being an advocate for creative talent in music publishing is a role I find to be extremely gratifying and electric,” said Welle. “Jon Platt is a legendary music publisher and a worldwide industry leader, and I’m honored to be reunited with the mighty Sony/ATV team for this new chapter.”