Sony/ATV Signs ‘Girls Like You’ Co-Writer Jason Evigan to Publishing Admin Deal

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has signed songwriter and producer Jason Evigan to a worldwide publishing administration deal, the company announced on Tuesday (Nov. 10).

Evigan’s credits include Maroon 5’s “Girls Like You” ft. Cardi B and “What Lovers Do” ft. SZA, Dan + Shay’s latest, “I Should Probably Go To Bed,” Ellie Goulding’s “Hate Me,” ft. Juice WRLD, and Dua Lipa’s “Physical.”

He first broke out with Demi Lovato’s “Heart Attack”followed by Jason Derulo chart-topper “Talk Dirty.”

Said Amanda Hill, Sony/ATV senior vice president, creative (pictured with Evigan): “We are thrilled to welcome Jason to the Sony/ATV family – Jason is an exceptional talent, and an exceptional human being. I have been watching his musical journey since we were teenagers, cheering for him and all his amazing accomplishments along the way. It’s an honor to finally be able to work together.”

“I am honored to be on the Sony/ATV team,” added Evigan. “I’ve known Amanda since we were kids. We’ve watched each other come up in the business, and it’s exciting to join forces after all these years.”

Of Sony/ATV chairman Jon Platt, Evigan said: “I’ve always been a fan of what Jon does — his love for music and for people is contagious, and I’m excited for this next journey.”

Evigan and his wife Victoria also perform as the duo Elephant Heart in 2016, whose song “Lenguas” soundtracked a recent Apple AirPods Pro commercial.

As the world’s largest music publisher, Sony/ATV is home to more than three million copyrights including hits by Frank Sinatra, the Beatles, Ed Sheeran, Beyonce, Rihanna, Khalid, Carole King and Sia.