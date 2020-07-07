Sony/ATV Music Publishing Signs Bobby Sessions, Freddy Wexler

Sony/ATV Music Publishing announced the signing of Bobby Sessions to a global co-publishing deal. The rapper and songwriter is credited with co-writing Megan Thee Stallion’s “Savage Remix” featuring Beyoncé, as well as Meg’s new single “Girls in the Hood.”

A fellow Texas native, Sessions (pictured at right) signed a recording deal with Def Jam in 2018 after releasing his album “Grateful,” which included the socially relevant track “First World Problems.”

In announcing the signing, Sony/ATV vp of creative Mike Jackson described Sessions as a “powerful songwriter as well as an artist with initiative.”

Added Sony/ATV chairman and CEO Jon Platt: “Bobby is a gifted young songwriter with a bright future ahead of him. We’re proud to support his career, and I’m confident we will have major success together as a team.”

Sony/ATV also announced an administration agreement with songwriter and producer Freddy Wexler. Credited on such tracks as “Be Kind” by Marshmello and Halsey and “Stuck with U” by Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande, the Los Angeles-based Wexler also releases music under the pseudonym Jackson Penn.

His publishing career dates back to 2006 when Wexler was just out of his teens and got signed to EMI. Among the artists he’s worked with are Demi Lovato, Post Malone, Lil Wayne, Pink, Pusha T and Celine Dion.

Said Platt: “I remember when Freddy signed his first publishing deal as an ambitious 19-year-old and have watched his incredible work ethic continue to earn him well-deserved success. As a songwriter, Freddy has a special ability to nourish long-lasting relationships while making great music, and I’m excited about our reunion at Sony/ATV.”