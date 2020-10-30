Sony/ATV Signs Producer-Songwriter Johnny Goldstein to Co-Publishing Deal

Sony/ATV Music Publishing has signed music producer and songwriter Johnny Goldstein to a worldwide co-publishing deal, the company announced Friday. Sony/ATV has also partnered with Artist Publishing Group (APG) to provide creative services to Goldstein.

Goldstein, a Variety Hitmaker of the Month, worked with Will.I.Am to produce the Black Eyed Peas’ eighth studio album “Translation,” for which he produced twelve of the album’s 15 tracks alongside artists including Shakira, Tyga, Ozuna, Nicky Jam, Becky G, Maluma, French Montana, El Alfa, Piso 21, and J Rey Soul.

Recently, the album’s single “Mamacita,” featuring Ozuna, reach No.1 on the Billboard Hot Latin Songs chart, reached No.1 on Latin Airplay, and garnered over 500 million total streams. Given Goldstein’s proven skill with Latin music, it may be surprising to learn that he is an Israeli native and works often in Tel Aviv and Paris. He also works extensively in commercial music and his original compositions are currently featured in global commercial campaigns for Samsung, LG, Honda, Citroën, American Express, Heinz, and 7 Up.

Sony/ATV Senior Vice President, Creative Katie Welle stated, “Johnny is a musical force of nature! His sound and instincts are truly versatile across genres, rhythms and continents. He’s already a go-to name, and we’re excited to support him as his career continues to rise.”

APG CEO Mike Caren and APG A&R Josh Toll said, “Johnny is a one-of-a-kind producer who is up for every challenge, exceeds every expectation, and always does it with a smile! His unparalleled creative vision, cross-genre appeal, consistency and relentless drive for success will place him at the forefront of the industry.”

CEO of Plush Management and Global VP, A&R, Warner Music Group Aton Ben-Horin said, “Johnny is one of the most talented, versatile, and hardest working producers I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with. This collaboration between Sony/ATV and APG is the first of its kind, and I am confident that this unique partnership will maximize the amount of creative opportunities for Johnny. It’s safe to say we have the dream team.”

Goldstein said, “In all my dreams I couldn’t imagine a better team than this. I’m so honored and excited to join the Sony/ATV and APG families. We are already working on some super exciting projects – and we are just getting started!”