×

Sony/ATV Co-President Danny Strick Exits Company (EXCLUSIVE)

By and
Danny Strick
CREDIT: Todd Williamson/January Images/Shutterstock

Danny Strick, Sony/ATV Music Publishing co-president and a longtime lieutenant of former chairman Martin Bandier, has left the company, Variety has confirmed. Former co-president Rick Krim left the company last year.

“With fondness and appreciation for his many contributions, I am sharing the news that Danny Strick is leaving the company,” chairman Jon Platt wrote in a note to the company’s staff. “When I came on board, Danny graciously agreed to maintain his leadership role in the U.S. and help with the transition.   His counsel and expertise have been invaluable over the last 10 months and I am immensely grateful for his collaboration. Danny’s notable accomplishments during his tenure as one of the most senior creative executives at the company include major signings across multiple genres.  He has worked closely with a winning team to attract and develop top-tier songwriters and producers, such as Jonas Brothers, Sarah Bareilles, A$AP Rocky, Alessia Cara, Fall Out Boy, Pitbull and G-Eazy, among many others.

“Track-record aside…as his colleagues, we know Danny to be an all-around class act.  Let’s please show our appreciation for Danny’s 15 years of service to Sony/ATV and wish him all the best.”

Based in New York, Strick joined Sony/ATV in 2004 and was appointed to the role of president in 2007 (a title he later shared, first with West Coast-based Jody Gerson and then Krim); he also headed up the company’s Latin and Nashville divisions, scoring a huge success in the former division with Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee’s 2017 global smash “Despacito.” He joined the company after four years as a senior A&R executive at Maverick Records, where he signed Michelle Branch. He was previously president of BMG songs, a role he held from 1996-2000.

The move is the latest in chairman/CEO Jon Platt’s reorganization of the company’s ranks. New executives include Rusty Gaston as CEO in Nashville, Adrian Nunez as Vice President, Creative A&R, and 20th Century Fox veteran Cathy Merenda as Senior Vice President, Broadcast and Media Rights. Krim and communications head Paul Williams both left the company last year, with the latter being replaced by Dana Baxter.

Sources say Platt has also prioritized upgrades to SCORE, software that offers transparency to songwriters and faster access to their earnings (the only company to expedite foreign royalty payments), and, not least, his first priority as incoming CEO last April was to address pay disparities at the company by having all employees participate in the bonus pool derived from Sony/ATV’s acquisition of EMI Music Publishing. Initially, the pool was split between Bandier and several top executives.

Platt has also brought a pair of superstars with whom he’s long been associated to Sony/ATV: Beyonce and Rihanna.

As the world’s top music publisher. Sony/ATV is home to more than three million copyrights, including hits by Frank Sinatra, the Beatles, Taylor Swift and Sia. Sony/ATV was ASCAP’s 2019 publisher of the year for pop. The company has led music-publishing market share in every quarter except one since 2013. It vaulted from fourth to first after the Bandier-helmed 2012 acquisition of EMI Music Publishing — where both he and Platt were top executives for many years — which brought it many valuable copyrights, including Jobete, the publishing wing of Motown Records .

More to come … 

More Music

  • Danny Strick

    Sony/ATV Co-President Danny Strick Exits Company (EXCLUSIVE)

    Danny Strick, Sony/ATV Music Publishing co-president and a longtime lieutenant of former chairman Martin Bandier, has left the company, Variety has confirmed. Former co-president Rick Krim left the company last year. “With fondness and appreciation for his many contributions, I am sharing the news that Danny Strick is leaving the company,” chairman Jon Platt wrote [...]

  • Justin Bieber busking outside for Hailey

    Travis Scott, Post Malone, Quavo Guest on Justin Bieber’s Forthcoming ‘Changes’ Album

    Justin Bieber has dropped the tracklist for his forthcoming fifth studio album, “Changes,” which is slated for a Feb 14 (Valentine’s Day) release. The full tracklist appears below — guests include Travis Scott, Post Malone, Quavo, Kehlani and others. The Valentine’s Day drop comes a little over three weeks after his YouTube series “Justin Bieber: [...]

  • Justin Bieber: Seasons

    Justin Bieber's 'Seasons' Docuseries Sets YouTube Originals Viewing Record

    “Justin Bieber: Seasons” has broken a record for YouTube: The docuseries’ first episode scored as the most-viewed premiere in its first week of all the platform’s originals to date. Episode 1 of “Seasons” had 32.65 million views in the first week after its Jan. 27 debut, according to YouTube. That beat out YouTube’s original comedy [...]

  • Zoe Kravitz High Fidelity

    Reimagining the Music of 'High Fidelity' for Hulu's 2020 Update

    Hulu’s updated version of the 2000 John Cusack-led, Stephen Frears-helmed, Nick Hornby-authored classic “High Fidelity” is the type of show that can — unironically — play the perfect song for every moment. And the team brought in to oversee that very delicate process was Manish Raval, Tom Wolfe and Alison Rosenfeld. The three veteran music [...]

  • Regina Spektor

    Regina Spektor, Jay Roach, Michael Bolton to Appear at Guild of Music Supervisors Awards

    In the ten years since the Guild of Music Supervisors was formed, the organization has come a long way. Granted, the job still involves low pay, long hours and little respect, but at least the craft has been validated with Grammy and Emmy categories introduced by the Recording Academy and the Television Academy, respectively. The GMS has [...]

  • Christine and the Queens Drop New

    Christine and the Queens Drop New Song and Video, ‘People, I’ve Been Sad’ (Watch)

    French pop sensation Christine and the Queens has dropped a new song called “People, I’ve Been Said,” which is available to stream and as a live-performance video on Colors. As the announcement says, Christine and the Queens — which despite the name is one person, Héloïse Letissier — appears in the video as “a flamboyant [...]

  • Johnny Depp Boards Julien Temple’s Shane

    Johnny Depp Boards Julien Temple’s Shane MacGowan Documentary

    Johnny Depp has come on board as a producer of Julien Temple’s documentary about musician and poet Shane MacGowan, “Shane.” HanWay Films has acquired worldwide sales rights, and will introduce the project at the upcoming European Film Market, where the company will screen footage for the first time. Altitude Films will distribute the film in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad