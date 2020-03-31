×

Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony Moved to 2021

The Songwriters Hall of Fame has rescheduled their 51st Annual Induction & Awards Gala originally set for June 11, 2020 to June 10, 2021, at the Marriott Marquis New York, the organization announced today.

In making the announcement, SHOF President & CEO, Linda Moran, stated, “In facing the reality of the future being unknown and the extraordinary number of schedules which would have to be rearranged, although sad and very disappointing, it seemed to be more prudent and in the best interests and well-being of everyone, especially our inductees, honorees, and guests to move the 2020 class of inductees and honorees in its entirety to next year’s gala when they can be truly celebrated.”

SHOF Chairman Nile Rodgers said, “We talk all the time about great songs making the world a better place but that’s never been more true than at challenged times like these which are unprecedented. The wonderful songs that members of the Songwriters Hall of Fame have created are currently bringing comfort to billions of people all over the world in their time of uncertainty and need and that is something I believe we can all find gratitude in. We are family, please be safe.”

The 2021 date will honor previously announced inductees including Mariah Carey, Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart (Eurythmics), the Isley Brothers, Steve Miller, Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo (the Neptunes), Rick Nowels and Motown great William “Mickey” Stevenson. Paul Williams will be receiving the prestigious Johnny Mercer Award and Universal Music Publishing Chairman and CEO, Jody Gerson will receive the Abe Olman Publisher Award.

 

 

