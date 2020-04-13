Songtrust Is Holding Free ‘Music Publishing 101’ Webinars, Starting Thursday

Cleaning closets, teaching yourself piano, finally reading “Moby Dick” … as more time goes by, the harder it seems to find ways to make your coronavirus-mandatory time at home productive. Well, Songtrust is presenting a way for songwriters, music industry execs and anyone with an interest to hone their business chops with a “Music Publishing 101” workshop weekly, for the next three weeks at least, at the following times:

Thursday, 16 Apr 2020, 11:00 AM ET

Wednesday, 22 Apr 2020, 3:00 PM ET

Wednesday, 29 Apr 2020, 7:00 PM ET

The workshop is free but participants must register — which you can do, and find more info, here.

“Learn the basics of music publishing and get access to vital resources in our live weekly virtual workshop,” the announcement reads. “In this live virtual workshop, you’ll walk away with:

A better understanding of DIY music publishing

The breakdown of an original song (master recording vs. composition)

The essential parts of publishing everyone should know

What role publishing plays in your revenue collection

What happens if you don’t have publishing

How Songtrust is a solution for your global publishing needs

Participants had not been named at the time of this article’s publication, but Songtrust is a division of Downtown Music Publishing with the stated goal of helping songwriters to “easily capture publishing revenues across music distribution methods, anywhere in the world. Our team has decades of experience in traditional publishing that we draw on to help you handle complex licensing issues among other exceptional situations.”

Note: this webinar is a live virtual workshop only. There is no replay available afterward or a Q&A section. If you’re unable to attend your scheduled session, simply re-register for a session that works for you.