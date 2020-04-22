Songtradr Taps Paradigm Sync and Score Exec Dave Curtin for VP of U.S. Partnerships Role

Music licensing marketplace Songtradr has appointed Dave Curtin to the position of vice president of U.S. partnerships. He arrives from Paradigm Talent Agency where he was SVP of licensing and branded content and established the “Sync & Score” department.

In his new role, Curtin will work across the advertising, brand, OTT, media and content communities and collaborate with composers to create original music, license music from major labels and publishers or discover emerging artists.

Said Curtin: “It’s really exciting to be joining a forward-thinking music-tech and data company with a culture that supports artists and music creators. Songtradr has built a truly global marketplace and ecosystem that enables artists, composers and catalogs to be discovered and licensed. The platform delivers an efficient and intuitive search that puts the discovery and licensing process directly into the hands of music buyers such as content creators and music supervisors. As a music supervisor and an avid fan of music discovery, I believe Songtradr is a game-changer.”

“We’re thrilled to have someone with Dave’s experience and talent join our team,” added Songtradr CEO Paul Wiltshire. “Dave has established quality relationships with brands, agencies and networks. They know and trust his music tastemaking and music supervision skills and recognize his great integrity.”

Songtradr provides cleared-for-licensing music for film, television, advertising and games, among other visual content providers. The company recently acquired Big Sync Music, a leader in the space. In March, Songtradr launched an initiative that paid 100% of licensing transaction fees directly to the artists. Additionally, the company is offering artists free distribution services for the next six months, allowing for seamless, unlimited uploads through major DSPs such as Spotify and Apple Music.