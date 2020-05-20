‘Songland’ Winner Lands Multiple Country Cuts, Including Florida Georgia Line Single

The NBC reality series “Songland” wrapped this week, naming Canadian songwriter Griffen Palmer, who’s signed with Nashville-based Big Loud Publishing, its season two winner. His ballad “Second Guessing,” co-written with “Songland” judge Shane McAnally, was chosen as the new single for Florida Georgia Line.

Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley of FGL immediately identified the tune as a “wedding song” on the May 18 episode, after which it hit the No. 2 spot on the iTunes overall and country charts immediately upon release. The band wasted no time capitalizing on the song’s instant potential and released a video on their YouTube Channel as part of the roll-out.

“Second Guessing” beat out songs by competitors Shawn Austin (“Lean On”), Lukr (“What You’re Puttin’ Down”) and Victoria Banks (“That’s a Country Song”).

SONGLAND — “Florida Georgia Line” Episode 206 — Pictured: Griffen Palmer — (Photo by: Trae Patton/NBC) Trae Patton/NBC

“Being on ‘Songland’ was such an incredible experience and learning opportunity for me as a songwriter,” said Palmer. “I still can’t believe that a band I’ve looked up to for so many years has chosen my song to record as their own. Being able to share this moment with friends and family on national television makes it all that much more special.”

“Second Guessing,” as featured on FGL’s forthcoming “6-Pack” EP, marks Palmer’s second high-profile Country cut, after notching his first career release with Keith Urban’s “Polaroid,” off his “The Speed of Now Part 1” album due his fall.

Palmer is currently fostering his writing development among Big Loud’s roster of writers, which includes Rodney Clawson, Chris Tompkins, Matt Dragstrem, Jamie Moore, and Joey Moi, plus Chris Lane, Morgan Wallen, Ashley Leone, Madison Kozak, Ernest Keith Smith and Big Loud founder Craig Wiseman.

Season 2 of “Songland” also saw the release of “Champagne Night” by Lady Antebellum reach the top of the iTunes country chart and No. 1 on the overall chart, and “Sway” by Luis Fonsi hit No. 1 on the Latin chart as well as the overall chart. Ester Dean and Ryan Tedder also served as judges on the show.