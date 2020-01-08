×

Women Win Big at Inaugural Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards

By

Jon's Most Recent Stories

View All
Hildur Gudnadottir, winner of the award for best original score in a motion picture for "Joker", arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. Golden Globes afterparty at the Beverly Hilton Hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif77th Annual Golden Globe Awards - InStyle and Warner Bros. Afterparty, Beverly Hills, USA - 05 Jan 2020
CREDIT: Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP/Shu

Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir continued her winning streak, claiming top honors for both her “Joker” and “Chernobyl” scores at Tuesday night’s inaugural awards of the Society of Composers & Lyricists at Los Angeles’ Skirball Cultural Center.

Her music for “Joker” was named outstanding original score for a studio film and her score for HBO’s “Chernobyl” was cited as outstanding original score for a television or streaming production. They followed her Golden Globe win Sunday night for “Joker” and BAFTA nomination earlier Tuesday. She won the Emmy in September for her score to the HBO miniseries “Chernobyl.”

Aside from the standard thank-yous to her directors and producers, Guðnadóttir found it “most special to be invited so warmly into this tribe,” referring to the L.A. community of composers and songwriters. Three hundred of them packed the Skirball ballroom for Tuesday night’s ceremony.

Women claimed most of the honors, as composer Kathryn Bostic won outstanding original score for an independent film for her music for the documentary “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am,” and Cynthia Erivo won outstanding original song for visual media for “Stand Up” from the film “Harriet.” Actress-songwriter Erivo did not attend, but her co-writer Joshuah Brian Campbell was present and accepted on their behalf.

Gordy Haab and Stephen Barton won the SCL trophy for outstanding original score for interactive media for their music for the Electronic Arts game “Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.”

A highlight of the evening was the SCL’s Spirit of Collaboration award, “presented to a composer and filmmaker with whom the composer has had an enduring and distinguished creative partnership, representing a significant body of work.” It went to composer Thomas Newman and director Sam Mendes, whose seven films over the past 20 years have included “American Beauty,” “Road to Perdition,” the James Bond films “Skyfall” and “Spectre” and the current Oscar favorite “1917.”

Newman accepted the award with a speech that was both funny and telling, illuminating the often complex creative process of composers and directors, especially on high-profile films. “Through it all, he’s been a remarkably fast learner with an exceptional ear, always a unique understanding of how noise and music affect drama and create immersive experiences,” Newman said of Mendes. “He never shies away from his strong and considered opinions, and sometimes laughs openly at my bad ideas,” Newman added to the laughter of the crowd. He shared an amusing anecdote about a particularly difficult night scene in “1917” that required him to write and rewrite a piece to Mendes’ exacting standards.

Three notable musical interludes enlivened the evening, beginning with composer Michael Abels conducting his “Anthem” from his nominated score for “Us” with a 30-voice choir. Later, violinist Philippe Quint wowed the crowd with a solo violin performance of John Corigliano’s “Red Violin Caprices” and singer Dannielle DeAndrea performed “Cry Me a River” with a band that included pianist Mike Lang and veteran saxophonist Gene Cipriano.

Arthur Hamilton, who wrote that song in 1955, was among the presenters. Others at the podium included Oscar winner Bill Conti (“The Right Stuff”); composers Charles Bernstein and Hannah Parrott; former SCL president Dan Foliart, and Universal film music president Mike Knobloch.

Current SCL president Ashley Irwin dedicated the evening to the late Ron Grant, a composer and longtime SCL board member who died in 2016.

Nearly all the nominees attended, including composers Michael Giacchino (“Jojo Rabbit”), John Powell (“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”), Alan Silvestri (“Avengers: Endgame”), Jeff Beal (“The Biggest Little Farm”), Kris Bowers (“When They See Us”), Nicholas Britell (“Succession”), Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein (“Stranger Things”), Adam Taylor (“The Handmaid’s Tale”), Diane Warren (“Breakthrough”), Austin Wintory (“Erica”) and Neal Acree (“Rend”).

Edie Lehmann Boddicker conducted the 30-voice choir in a rousing rendition of “The Circle of Life” from “The Lion King” to conclude the 90-minute program.

More Film

  • Hildur Gudnadottir, winner of the award

    Women Win Big at Inaugural Society of Composers & Lyricists Awards

    Icelandic composer Hildur Guðnadóttir continued her winning streak, claiming top honors for both her “Joker” and “Chernobyl” scores at Tuesday night’s inaugural awards of the Society of Composers & Lyricists at Los Angeles’ Skirball Cultural Center. Her music for “Joker” was named outstanding original score for a studio film and her score for HBO’s “Chernobyl” [...]

  • (center) George MacKay as Schofield in

    ‘1917’ Tops Studios’ TV Ad Spending

    In this week’s edition of the Variety Movie Commercial Tracker, powered by the always-on TV ad measurement and attribution company iSpot.tv, Universal Pictures claims the top spot in spending with “1917.” Ads placed for the drama had an estimated media value of $10.41 million through Sunday for 692 national ad airings on 30 networks. (Spend [...]

  • Kristen Stewart stars in Twentieth Century

    'Underwater': Film Review

    Before technology took over the movies, a cruddy sci-fi action thriller often looked just as bad as it played. No longer. “Underwater,” a deep-sea knockoff of “Alien” set on a corporate research rig seven miles beneath the surface of the ocean, has been made with the kind of lavish atmospheric precision that, 30 years ago, [...]

  • Effie T. Brown Hired as CEO

    'Dear White People' Producer Effie T. Brown Named CEO at Gamechanger Films

    Gamechanger has hired veteran producer Effie T. Brown (“Dear White People”) as its new chief executive officer. Launched in 2013, Gamechanger became the first film financing fund built for and managed by women. Brown will oversee the fund’s expansion to include projects by people of color, LGBTQ+ and people with disabilities. “As a black female [...]

  • Rocketman Bohemian Rhapsody

    Is 'Rocketman' the 'Bohemian Rhapsody' of 2020?

    Over the weekend, Dexter Fletcher’s “Rocketman” received a surge on the Oscar buzz meter. Elton John, whose life the film is based on, won a Golden Globe for “(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” beating out Beyonce (for “The Lion King”) and Taylor Swift (for “Cats”). Taron Egerton, who portrays John, also won, besting favorites Eddie [...]

  • Schofield (George MacKay, foreground) with fellow

    Will '1917' Get Box Office Boost After Golden Globes Wins?

    Sam Mendes’ “1917,” a war epic that unspools to look like one continuous shot, was a surprise winner at the Golden Globes Sunday night, taking home trophies for best motion picture drama and best director for Mendes. That could prove to be a welcome injection of publicity as Universal expands the film to more than 3,000 [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad