Snoop Dogg Reimagines ‘Drop It Like It’s Hot’ for Get-Out-the-Vote Ad (Watch)

Snoop Dogg wants you to drop it like it’s hot — your ballot at your nearest official election drop box, that is. In a new ad entitled “Drop It In The Box!,” released in partnership with the Democratic National Convention, the rapper showcases how voters can conveniently drop off their ballots at their chosen location leading up to the Nov. 3 election.

Set to the tune of his iconic “Drop It Like It’s Hot,” the ad features a range of voters — young and old with masks donned — biking, walking, driving and riding horses to their drop box location of choosing. Throughout the 60-second video, the citizens highlight voting as an effective means of affecting change for the future, furthering equality and making “good trouble,” a reference to late U.S. Rep. John Lewis’ call to action. At the very least, voting is a great excuse for leaving the house amid coronavirus restrictions, one voter states.

“This is the most important election of our lifetimes and it’s my first time voting,” said the rapper. “We need every single American to get out there and vote. It’s time for ya’ll to drop those ballots like they’re hot — in your local drop box. Vote early and let ‘em know our voices will be heard!”

The ad also directs voters to iwillvote.com/locate, Democrats’ voter participation website, to find drop box locations in their area and any other information they may need to set up a voting plan. “Drop It In The Box!” will reach voters who have outstanding vote-by-mail ballots on digital platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, Hulu and YouTube in swing states Arizona, Florida, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

Helmed by music video and film director Chris Robinson and his team at Robot Film Company, “Drop It In The Box!” was created and produced by marketing agency Cashmere.

