Smashing Pumpkins to Drop New Double Album, Animated Series

Alt-rock veterans the Smashing have announced a new double album, “Cyr,” is dropping on November 27.

The 20-track album was recorded in the band’s home base of Chicago with frontman and chief songwriter Billy Corgan producing.

The group has also created a new five-part animated series called “In Ashes,” the first two episodes of which will including music from the album and will premiere on September 25 — watch the trailer below.

“ ‘Cyr’ is dystopic folly,” Corgan has said of the album. “One soul against the world sort of stuff, set against a backdrop of shifting loyalties and sped-up time. To me it stands as both hopeful and dismissive of what is and isn’t possible with faith.”

The album is the long-running group’s second since three-fourths of the original lineup reunited, with guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlain coming on board for 2018’s longwindedly titled “Shiny and Oh So Bright, Vol. 1 / LP: No Past. No Future. No Sun.” The three-letter title of the new album suggests a more reductive mood for the band — although a 20-track double album does not. See the full tracklist below: