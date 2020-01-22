SiriusXM’s Scott Greenstein Named Music Visionary of the Year by UJA-Federation

SiriusXM president and chief content officer Scott Greenstein will be honored by the UJA-Federation of New York as its Music Visionary of the Year on June 4 in New York City. The award recognizes exceptional professional accomplishments and commitment to philanthropy.

Previous recipients have included Sony Music Group CEO Rob Stringer, Republic Records co-founders Avery and Monte Lipman, iHeartMedia chief Bob Pittman, Spotify co-founded Daniel Ek, Warner Records co-chairman and COO Tom Corson and Atlantic Records co-chairman and COO Julie Greenwald. The event has featured performances by the likes of Lizzo, Eddie Vedder, Dan + Shay, Leon Bridges, Alessia Cara, Alicia Keys, Bruno Mars, Justin Timberlake, Adele, Mariah Carey, Jay-Z, The Weeknd and Jennifer Hudson, among others, over 20 years .

“Scott’s vision and leadership have made an indelible impact on the world of music and entertainment,” said Daniel Glass, president and founder of Glassnote Entertainment Group and vice chair of UJA’s entertainment, media and communications division in announcing the honor. “Scott is the perfect recipient of this prestigious award because he is always ahead of the cultural and technology curve. He is responsible for the discovery and growth of so many careers.”

The UJA’s annual campaign raised funds to benefit the Music for Youth0 initiative, which provides music education programs for special needs and underprivileged children.

SiriusXM Pandora, the result of a recent merger between the two audio giants, reaches more than 100 million people each month.