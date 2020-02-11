×

SiriusXM Makes $75 Million Investment in SoundCloud

By
Jem Aswad

Senior Music Editor

Jem's Most Recent Stories

View All
soundcloud-logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of SoundCloud

SiriusXM Holdings has invested $75 million in SoundCloud, the open audio platform beloved by musicians that has struggled to find a place in a the streaming-service hierarchy. SoundCloud will use this additional investment to accelerate its product development and enhance the services that fuel its global community of creators and listeners, according to the announcement.

While Soundcloud teetered toward bankruptcy several years ago, in 2017 it attracted a $170m in investment from Raine Group and Temasek and has since stabilized.

SoundCloud’s three consecutive years of strong financial performance directly reflect the success of our creator-led growth strategy,” said Kerry Trainor, Chief Executive Officer, SoundCloud. “We have an exciting roadmap focused on deepening the connections between creators and listeners that fuel creator discovery, career growth and the evolution of music culture on SoundCloud. We’ve built a great relationship with SiriusXM through our highly successful Pandora ad sales agreement, and their investment gives us added capital flexibility to accelerate our vision and take advantage of strategic opportunities as they arise.”

“SoundCloud’s unique platform serves a vital role in today’s music ecosystem where new artists are discovered and build their fan base, and established artists experiment and connect directly with their fans in highly effective ways,” said Jim Meyer, Chief Executive Officer of SiriusXM. “We admire SoundCloud’s loyal and growing audience, its offering for creators, and its reputation and popularity in global music communities. We believe this is another opportunity to continue creating value for SiriusXM stockholders by investing in expanding digital audio platforms.”

The minority investment follows the highly successful ad sales relationship between SoundCloud and Pandora, a subsidiary of SiriusXM, which started in 2019. The agreement enables advertisers and brands to purchase SoundCloud’s U.S. ad inventory directly through Pandora, leveraging the company’s direct sales capabilities, targeting data, and audio programmatic platform. Together, SoundCloud and Pandora’s combined U.S. audience offering reaches more than 100 million unique listeners, creating the largest digital audio advertising marketplace.

 

More Digital

  • soundcloud-logo

    SiriusXM Makes $75 Million Investment in SoundCloud

    SiriusXM Holdings has invested $75 million in SoundCloud, the open audio platform beloved by musicians that has struggled to find a place in a the streaming-service hierarchy. SoundCloud will use this additional investment to accelerate its product development and enhance the services that fuel its global community of creators and listeners, according to the announcement. [...]

  • Picture Shows: Yasmin Khan (MANDIP GILL),

    China's Youku Inks Deal With BBC Studios for Scripted Series

    Chinese streaming platform, and Alibaba subsidiary, Youku will exponentially increase its catalog of British scripted series thanks to a new licensing deal it has signed with BBC Studios. Building on the two companies’ existing licensing partnership, this newly announced content deal offers the Middle Kingdom platform an additional 80 hours of BBC Studios dramas. Partners [...]

  • Mike Hopkins, Chairman, Sony Pictures Television,

    Mike Hopkins Named Amazon Video Entertainment Chief, Exits Sony Post

    Sony Pictures Television Chairman Mike Hopkins is departing his post at the industry’s largest independent TV studio to oversee Amazon’s video entertainment operations, including Amazon Studios and Prime Video, effective Feb. 24. Current Amazon Studios head Jen Salke will report to Hopkins, who will report directly to Amazon chairman and CEO Jeff Bezos. Amazon’s senior [...]

  • Parasite

    'Parasite' Feeds on Oscars Wins by Shooting to No. 1 on Amazon, Apple Best-Seller Charts

    After Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” made history at the Oscars on Sunday night, picking up four trophies including best picture, the film has risen to the top of Apple’s iTunes and Amazon’s sales charts. On Monday morning, the Blu-ray edition of “Parasite” stood as the overall No. 1 best-seller on Amazon’s ranking of movies and [...]

  • Harry Styles performs at the Greek

    Harry Styles to Play Special SiriusXM-Pandora Concert in New York

    Harry Styles will perform a special concert for SiriusXM and Pandora on February 28 at a secret location in New York, the satellite radio giant announced today. According to the announcement, the “intimate set for SiriusXM subscribers and Pandora listeners will feature Styles performing songs from his recent sophomore album, ‘Fine Line,’” and will include an [...]

  • witcher

    Netflix Inks Three-Year Renewal With John Malone's Liberty Global for Europe

    Liberty Global, the European cable operator conglomerate headed by chairman John Malone, announced a multiyear deal extension with Netflix covering its European footprint. The renewed distribution agreement will run for three years. Under the pact, Liberty Global’s will continue to offer 11 million TV customers across six countries in Europe (under the Virgin Media, Telenet [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad