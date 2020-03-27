×

Latin Label Sie7etr3 Partners With Caroline for Distribution

Variety Staff

Caroline and Latin label Sie7etr3 have entered into a worldwide distribution pact. Sie7etr3 The Label (known as Siete Tres or 73) is home to Chucky73, Fetti031, Youngkilla73 and Dglo73.

“Dili” by Chucky73 and Fetti031, which dropped January 17, is the Bronx-based label’s first release under the new partnership. Future releases and label services will be handled by Caroline, a subsidiary of Capitol Music Group, which is run by president Jacqueline [Saturn].

Said Sie7etr3’s Jonathan “JaJa” Almonte: “[I along] with Chucky73, Youngkilla73, Dglo73, are elated to be collaborating alongside Jacqueline, Matt [Sawin], Serge [Durand] and the rest of the Caroline team. We completely entrust them with bringing our music to the next level; there is no doubt in our minds that working hand in hand with such passionate people will bring immense growth and success to our careers.”

“We believe in ‘Jaja’ and Sie7etr3’s vision for each of the artists and continue to be impressed by the way the label merges music genres and shapes culture,” added Saturn. “Their work ethic and family atmosphere perfectly match with Caroline.  We share their passion and belief that the sky is the limit for Sie7etr3.”

Pictured from left: Dglo73, Djyeiiro73 (kneeling), Fetti031, Youngkilla73 and Chucky73.

