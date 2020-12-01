Sia, Steve Aoki, Travis Barker Set to Perform on ‘MTV Movie and TV Awards: Greatest of All Time’

Artist and filmmaker Sia will perform at the “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time,” set to premiere on Dec. 6 at 8 p.m.

The nine-time Grammy nominee’s newest single, “Courage To Change,” comes from her upcoming album and film “Music” movies, starring Maddie Ziegler as a nonverbal autistic teen. The project marks Sia’s directorial debut and co-stars Kate Hudson and Leslie Odom Jr.

DJ extraordinaire Steve Aoki and drummer Travis Barker will also perform in the 90-minute MTV special, hosted by Vanessa Hudgens. The event will celebrate the highlights of film and TV from the ’80s to present day.

“I’m stoked to be performing with one of my good friends at the ‘MTV Movie and TV Awards: The Greatest of All Time,'” said Aoki. “Not only will we be celebrating the best of the best pictures with the iconic music that pushed them forward, but we have some surprises for you all as well. Make sure to tune in, and celebrate these epic films with us.”

Categories for the program include scream queen, legendary lip lock, dance your ass off, heartbreaking break-up, comedy giant, zero to hero, she-ro and dynamic duo.

MTV’s Bruce Gillmer, Wendy Plaut and Vanessa Whitewolf with Jesse Ignjatovic, and Barb Bialkowski on behalf of Den of Thieves will serve as executive producers. Jackie Barba and Alicia Portugal are executives in charge of producion, and Lisa Lauricella will serve as music talent executive.

More information on “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time” can be found here.