Showrunner-Music Supervisor Relationship Explored in Ongoing Panel Series

The Guild of Music Supervisors is continuing its weekly panel series with a program aimed at exploring the relationship between showrunners and producers and music supervisors. Scheduled for April 23 and moderated by Variety Artisans editor Jazz Tangcay, the discussion will feature Jason Katims, the producer and writer best known for “Friday Night Lights” and “Parenthood”; showrunner Alan Freedland, currently working on the animated TV Series “Fabulous Fury Freak Brothers”; music supervisor Madonna Wade-Reed (“Batwoman”); “All American” producer and former NFL player Spencer Paysinger; producer Nkechi Okoro (“All American,” “The Resident”); and GMS Co-founder Jonathan McHugh (“Blindspotting, “City of Ali”).

Among the topics on the agenda: how music supervisors work with producers to create the perfect musical soundtrack; the timeline process from start to finish; how music supervisors find new music; and how the role of music supervision has changed.

Co-sponsored by Mondo NYC, it follows last week’s panel featuring music supervisors Gabe Hilfer and Evyen Klean, music supervisor and composers Marcelo Zarvos and Danny Bensi & Saunder Jurriaans.

Said Joel C. High (pictured), president of the Guild of Music Supervisors: “Over the last two weeks we booked a panel about how music artists stay creative and how to write for visual media in the time of Covid-19. Last week we did a panel of how composers and supervisors work together and averaged 700 people each week.”

Registration is open for the April 23rd session. The digital conversations are geared to educate students, but are open to all. Participants must register to access the meeting code.