Shooter Jennings Joins Concord as Staff Producer

Concord announced today that two-time Grammy-winner Shooter Jennings will be joining its label group as a staff producer. In this new relationship, Jennings will work closely with Concord’s Chief Label Executive Tom Whalley as a creative executive to develop the current roster, identify new talent and continue Concord’s tradition of making music for Fantasy Records, Fearless Records, Loma Vista Recordings and Rounder Records.

Recently named “Hot New Producer” in Rolling Stone’s Hot List issue, Jennings began 2020 with a Best Country Album Grammy for co-producing (with Brandi Carlile) Tanya Tucker’s “While I’m Livin’,” and rounded out the year with Marilyn Manson’s “We Are Chaos.” He also partnered with longtime friend and Fantasy Records artist Lukas Nelson to cut a song originally recorded by their fathers Willie and Waylon. “Mamma’s Don’t Let Your Babies Grow Up To Be Cowboys” was used as the theme song for the Netflix series “The Ranch.” He also sat behind the board for Concord Music Publishing songwriter and Guns N’ Roses’ bassist Duff McKagan’s third solo album “Tenderness.”

“I am excited to welcome Shooter to the Concord creative team,” said Whalley. “His ability to work with a variety of artists is a perfect fit for our labels and their talented rosters. I look forward to not only working with Shooter, but witnessing the impact his creative passion will have on bringing high quality recordings to the world.”

“To have the opportunity to join this [Concord] family is really a dream-come-true,” said Jennings. “I now find myself with so many more opportunities and resources to make the impact on music I have always dreamed of. Right off the bat, I am grateful for this. I am now looking forward to all the ways I can apply myself and my abilities alongside this great, global team to make great music and keep the world of music that grabbed me at such a young age growing, healthy, youthful, experimental and wild so that it might snatch up another generation of kids like me. I couldn’t be happier with the folks I’m surrounded by, and I’m lit up with excitement for all the work we’re going to be able to do together.”