Shazam Unveils All-Time Most-Shazamed Song List: Tones and I’s ‘Dance Monkey’ Is No. 1

Shazam, the music app for identifying songs, has unveiled its all-time 100 most Shazamed songs, and at the top of the list is Tones & I’s “Dance Monkey.”

The top 10 chart for the app, which surpassed 200 million monthly active users, is below, and the full 100 list can be viewed here.

Tones and I “Dance Monkey” Robin Schulz, Lilly Wood & the Prick “Prayer in C” Passenger “Let Her Go” Avicii “Wake Me Up” Major Lazer “Lean on” Ed Sheeran “Thinking Out Loud” Sia “Cheap Thrills” Gotye “Somebody That I Used to Know” Kings, Cookin’ on 3 Burners “This Girl” Hozier “Take Me to Church”

In a statement, Tones and I said: “Shazam has been a huge platform for me in terms of reaching people. I didn’t have a following when I released ‘Dance monkey,’ but it gave me the opportunity to reach more people and elevate my fan-base, which has all let to creating a career for myself. Shazam is definitely an app designed to help more unknown artists, and everyone knows Tones loves an up-and-comer!”

Oliver Schusser, vice president of Shazam owner Apple Music, said, “Apple Music and Shazam offer a seamless experience to music fans around the world, from Shazam’s ubiquitous discovery platform to Apple Music’s unparalleled content, global live radio stations and human curation. Looking back at our long history together, we can only see how close our missions have been: bringing the best home for music lovers and creators everywhere.”

Shazam lets users identify songs by listening to the music playing around them or on their device. With pioneering technology in music identification, Shazam helps people discover, interact with and share video or audio content across devices and mediums.