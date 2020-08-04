Shawn Mendes Debuts Custom Fender Guitar for Charity

Shawn Mendes is teaming up with Fender Guitars for the creation of his own branded model — the Shawn Mendes Foundation Musicmaster.

The stylish electric six-string offers a fresh take on a classic Fender design from 1965, a variant of the guitar’s duosonic model. The front and back of the guitar is stylishly designed with a floral finish and a few updates. The Shawn Mendes Foundation logo is also engraved in the neck plate.

The guitar “pairs cool vintage-inspired art and legendary Fender tone in one striking guitar,” according to Fender. It’s intended for beginner players.

When designing the guitar, the 21-year old Toronto native wanted a more “versatile pickup configuration,” explains guitarist Nicholas Veinoglou in a video.

“I am so excited to release this guitar collaboration between Fender and The Shawn Mendes Foundation,” said Mendes in a statement. “I hope it inspires some of my fans to pick up and learn guitar for the first time, and give back while doing so.”

The alder body boasts a bolt-on maple neck and fingerboard – C-shaped and with a 9.5-inch radius. The 24-inch model is shorter than Fender’s more common 25.5-inch guitars. Behind the floral background are some sweet electronic goodies, including a Player Series humbucker in the neck position and a Tex-Mex Stratocaster single-coil in the bridge position.

“It’s really just a joy to play,” said Veinoglou. “It should feel right at home in your hands right out of the box.”

The Shawn Mendes Foundation’s mission is to “inspire the youth of today — to learn about causes that they are passionate about, and help empower them to use the voice they have to bring change to the world by taking action and giving back.”