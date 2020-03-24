×

Shawn Mendes Donates $175,000 to Pediatric Care to Combat Coronavirus

The Shawn Mendes Foundation made a donation of $175,000 to the SickKids Foundation this week. The money will assist in the purchase of equipment and supplies for coronavirus preparedness for the community at The Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, Ontario.

“Through The Shawn Mendes Foundation, we have been working to find ways to best support the COVID-19 crisis,” Mendes said in a statement. “By making this donation to SickKids, we hope to help provide support in the urgent screening and prevention of COVID-19 for their patients and the surrounding community of Toronto. For the next month, we will be directing all donations to The Shawn Mendes Foundation to go towards additional efforts by SickKids, as well as efforts being made internationally by the World Health Organization COVID-19 Response Fund.”

SickKids is a global leader in pediatric health dedicated to ensuring hospitals provide the best possible care for children and families.

“We are so grateful to Shawn and The Shawn Mendes Foundation for their continued support of SickKids Foundation and our hospital here in Toronto,” SickKids CEO Ted Garrard said in a statement. “This generous and timely donation will assist our hospital with increased efforts in prevention and screening of COVID-19.”

Mendes has been vocal about the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in recent days, urging the music community to stay home and practice social distancing as to slow the spread of the virus. On March 20, the singer-songwriter hosted a livestream with Camila Cabello as part of the “Together at Home” series presented by Global Citizen in support of the World Health Organization’s Solidarity Response Fund. “We love you so much and we care about everyone,” Mendes said, signing off from his stream. “Again, I just want to say be patient with yourself. It’s just craziness, and give yourself the patience and love you deserve right now.”

