Shawn Mendes Collaborator Signs Joint Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV, Work of Art

Scott Harris, the songwriter, producer and musician who has worked extensively with Shawn Mendes, has signed a joint agreement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Work of Art. The long-term copublishing deal marks the first collaborative signing between the two companies, both under the Sony Music umbrella.

Among Harris’ best known songs are Mendes staples “Treat You Better,” “There’s Nothing Holdin‘ Me Back” and “In My Blood” along with the Chainsmokers’ “Don’t Let Me Down.” Harris also shared in co-writing Mendes’ remix of Taylor Swift’s “Lover.”

Harris is represented by Zach Gurka at Ground Up Management.

Work of Art was founded in 2018 by Arista Records chief David Massey and is led by his daughter Clio Massey, who holds the position of general manager. Sony/ATV was established in 1995 and owns or administers more than 3 million copyrights.

Said Sony/ATV chairman and CEO Jon Platt: “Scott is a prolific songwriter with an impressive track record of hits that all pop music fans know and love. Sony/ATV is pleased to collaborate with Clio, David and the innovative team at Work of Art on supporting and advancing Scott’s amazing journey as a songwriter.”

“Scott is an exceptional, world-class songwriter and it is so exciting to be working with him during this next chapter of his incredible career,” Clio Massey added. We have gotten to know each other over years of collaborating, and it is an honor to have him as part of the Work of Art family — and I’m very much looking forward to working with Jon and the Sony/ATV team on this.”

Pictured from left: Work of Art’s Clio Massey, Scott Harris and Sony/ATV’s Jon Platt.