×

Shawn Mendes Collaborator Signs Joint Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV, Work of Art

By
Variety Staff

Follow Us on Twitter

Variety's Most Recent Stories

View All
Scott Harris Clio Massey Jon Platt
CREDIT: Mychal Watts

Scott Harris, the songwriter, producer and musician who has worked extensively with Shawn Mendes, has signed a joint agreement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Work of Art. The long-term copublishing deal marks the first collaborative signing between the two companies, both under the Sony Music umbrella.

Among Harris’ best known songs are Mendes staples “Treat You Better,” “There’s Nothing Holdin‘ Me Back” and “In My Blood” along with the Chainsmokers’ “Don’t Let Me Down.” Harris also shared in co-writing Mendes’ remix of Taylor Swift’s “Lover.”

Harris is represented by Zach Gurka at Ground Up Management.

Work of Art was founded in 2018 by Arista Records chief David Massey and is led by his daughter Clio Massey, who holds the position of general manager. Sony/ATV was established in 1995 and owns or administers more than 3 million copyrights.

Said Sony/ATV chairman and CEO Jon Platt: “Scott is a prolific songwriter with an impressive track record of hits that all pop music fans know and love.  Sony/ATV is pleased to collaborate with Clio, David and the innovative team at Work of Art on supporting and advancing Scott’s amazing journey as a songwriter.”

“Scott is an exceptional, world-class songwriter and it is so exciting to be working with him during this next chapter of his incredible career,” Clio Massey added.  We have gotten to know each other over years of collaborating, and it is an honor to have him as part of the Work of Art family — and I’m very much looking forward to working with Jon and the Sony/ATV team on this.”

Pictured from left: Work of Art’s Clio Massey, Scott Harris and Sony/ATV’s Jon Platt.

More Music

  • Scott Harris Clio Massey Jon Platt

    Shawn Mendes Collaborator Signs Joint Publishing Deal With Sony/ATV, Work of Art

    Scott Harris, the songwriter, producer and musician who has worked extensively with Shawn Mendes, has signed a joint agreement with Sony/ATV Music Publishing and Work of Art. The long-term copublishing deal marks the first collaborative signing between the two companies, both under the Sony Music umbrella. Among Harris’ best known songs are Mendes staples “Treat [...]

  • Wendy Goodman

    Promotion Executive Wendy Goodman Exits RCA Records

    Wendy Goodman, a 20-year veteran of RCA Records (and formerly imprint J Records), is leaving the company. Currently senior vice president of promotion for the Sony Music label, her last day is Feb. 28. In an email to staff, RCA co-president Joe Riccitelli praised Goodman’s “passion, positivity and tenacity” in helping break multiple hits at [...]

  • Ashley McBryde Country Radio Seminar, Day

    A Country Music Conference Dares Wonder: Could 2020 Be 'the Year of the Woman'?

    Taking his seat for a panel on the subject of women in country music at Country Radio Seminar last week, one of the speakers, Damon Moberly, VP of promotion at the Mercury Nashville label, made a quip about what a minefield the topic has been. “Doing the female panel. What could go wrong?” Moberly asked, [...]

  • Jamie Foxx - Excellence in the

    Jamie Foxx Honored by Leonardo DiCaprio at American Black Film Festival Honors

    Leonardo DiCaprio and Morgan Freeman made surprise appearances at the American Black Film Festival Honors ceremony on Sunday night. The “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” actor presented Jamie Foxx with the excellence in the arts award while Freeman announced the movie of the year, which went to “Just Mercy.” Hosted by comedian Deon Cole, [...]

  • ALTERNATIVE CROPMandatory Credit: Photo by ETIENNE

    Watch the Kobe Bryant Memorial Live 

    Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the seven other people killed in last month’s helicopter crash will be honored Monday in a public memorial at Staples Center. The ceremony, called “A Celebration of Life,” will begin at 10 a.m. PT/1 p.m. ET.  Over 20,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony.  You can stream the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad