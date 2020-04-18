Watch Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Sing ‘What a Wonderful World’ on ‘Together at Home’

The thing about standards is that it’s easy to do them badly — but that wasn’t the case on Saturday night when Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello teamed up for a cover of “What a Wonderful World,” which is probably best known in Louis Armstrong’s classic 1967 version.

The two of them sat closely together behind a piano, with Shawn playing and Camila working her Fifth Harmony hand gestures. And while they were solid when trading verses, the song really lifted when they harmonized on the choruses, his alto holding down the low end while her higher voice lofted the melody high. The two young singers did a respectful and professional version of a song that might be older than the two of them put together.

While “Together at Home” is not a traditional fundraising event, the Global Citizen website identifies several ways viewers can get involved:

Its “Take Action” site includes multiple ways people can make their voices heard and donate money:

https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/take-action/

Its Regional Response Partners provides links to many organizations Global Citizen is highlighting for the work they do in their communities:

At Global Citizen, we recognize these unprecedented times call for unprecedented partnership. That’s why, through One World: Together At Home, we’re encouraging our corporate and philanthropic partners to support global response efforts through the World Health Organization as well as regional and local response efforts to ensure funds are also directed to communities dealing with the effects of COVID-19. Click on the links below to learn about some of the organizations we’re highlighting who are doing incredible work in their communities.

https://www.globalcitizen.org/en/connect/togetherathome/regional-partners/