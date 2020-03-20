×

Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello to Do Spur-of-the-Moment Joint Live-Stream Performance

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello are teaming up and joining the rush of performers doing live-stream performances for fans stuck at home during the coronavirus crisis — and they’re not giving anyone a lot of warning. The performance, announced only about an hour prior to going live, is due to happen at 6 p.m. ET/3 PT.

Their shared live-stream can be viewed on Mendes’ Instagram channel.

To date, Mendes and Cabello have only released two songs together, 2019’s massive “Senorita” and the previous “I Know What You Did Last Summer,” so fans will be curious to see whether they add any songs from each other’s solo repertoires to the performance.

The two have performed the song together on multiple awards shows — usually ending the number close to, but stopping just short of, a kiss. Will this one finally end in an actual clinch? Or will they go the opposite route, model good citizenship and practice safe distancing on camera?

For a list of other pop-up performance streams being offered by musicians tonight and in the coming days, see Variety’s complete live-stream listings here.

The Mendes/Cabello performance is part of a series, “Together at Home,” sponsored by Global CItizen and the WHO. Several other performers already did live performances online Friday under the same banner, including Hozier, OneRepublic, Julianne Hough and Celeste. Steve Aoki still has one coming up an hour after Mendes and Cabello. Previous live-streams included Niall Horan, Charlie Puth, John Legend and Chris Martin.

“Together at Home” will also sponsor performances Saturday by Rufus Wainwright, Lindsey Stirling and Juanes. See the daily Variety listings for more details.

The “Together at Home” series is described as a “virtual activation (that) aims to unite humanity at a time when many may feel isolated at home. It will leverage social media to bring musical performances into the homes of fans around the world, connecting and inspiring Global Citizens to stand together to beat coronavirus. … Artists performing are asking people tuning to join the campaign at globalcitizen.org/coronavirus to take action.”

