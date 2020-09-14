Shani Gonzales Upped to Warner Chappell Music UK Managing Director

Shani Gonzales has been promoted to managing director of Warner Chappell Music UK. She will hold the position in addition to her current role as head of international A&R, beginning October 1. She’ll report to Guy Moot, co-chair and CEO of Warner Chappell, the publishing arm of Warner Music Group. Currently and plans to relocate to London.

The seasoned music executive has signed and developed many of top artists, songwriters and producers, including Bibi Bourelly (Camilla Cabello, Rihanna, Selena Gomez), Claude Kelly (Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars), DJ Khaled, Juice WRLD, Justin Bieber, Labrinth, Melo-X, Nate Cyphert (Florida Georgia Line), Nic Nac (Chris Brown, DJ Khaled), Poo Bear, P2J (Beyoncé, Doja Cat, WizKid), Saint JHN, Travis Scott and WondaGurl (Drake, Rihanna, Travis Scott), among others.

At WCM, Gonzales has worked with the A&R team to bring new global songwriters into the fold, including Edgar Barrera and Santi. She began her career at BMI, and joined WCM’s A&R team in 2004. She went on to work for Epic Records, Def Jam and BMG before returning to WCM in 2019. Since her return, Gonzales has focused on integrating and connecting the company’s global roster.

“I’m so excited for this new chapter and to work with the amazing team in London,” said Gonzales. “I’ve loved coming back to Chappell and getting to know so many colleagues around the world over the last year. We’ve got such a supportive and nurturing culture, with Guy and Carianne [Marshall, COO] looking to develop people’s careers over the long-term and build a truly global team. I’ve always had a deep respect for the UK music community and the Chappell roster is second to none!”

Added Moot: “Shani’s such a talented leader who has catapulted so many songwriters to the very top with her tenacious drive to see them succeed. With a natural affinity and intuitive connection to her writers, I know that she’ll use her gift of fostering meaningful relationships to further develop and grow our vibrant UK roster.”